Fall In Love With Selena & Benny: A Review of ‘I Said I Love You First’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois State chapter.

So far in 2025 we’ve seen a ton of new music and multiple artists have dropped amazing albums. “Mayhem” by Lady Gaga was AMAZING. Ariana Grande just recently released a deluxe version of “Eternal Sunshine” called “Brighter Days Ahead” with three new songs and an extended version of intro to the world.

However, one of my favorites is “I said I love You First” by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. So, I’ve decided to review the album for all you music lovers.

Selena Gomez has taken a break from the music scene in recent years, focusing instead on her acting career. She has starred in Hulu’s Only Murders In the Building since the show began in 2021. Season 5 is currently in production but does not yet have a release date! However, fans were surprised when Selena announced her new album on her Instagram alongside fiancé Benny Blanco.

Hulu

You can get the inside scoop about their engagement in their interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Watch Selena and Benny’s Interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s love story has warmed my heart. They’re one of my favorite celebrity couples, next to Zendaya and Tom Holland. The couple, now engaged, have shared about their time working together on this album and about what it means to them on the Jay Shetty Podcast. I highly suggest you go give it a listen. Not only are these two adorable, but they are just so funny together as well! And just look how sweetly Benny looks at Selena. But, without further ado, let’s get into this album review!

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“I said I Love You First”

The album begins with a soundbite called “I said I love you first” where a young Selena addresses her cast members on the set of Wizards of Waverly Place.

“You’ve helped me grow up, and you’ve watched me grow up. And I really hope that I won’t let you down with everything else that I do.” – Selena Gomez, “I Said I Love You First”

The clip lasts for 44 seconds with a seamless transition into the first actual song on the album “Younger and Hotter Than Me.”

“Younger and hotter than me”

This ballad gives me literal chills every time I listen to it. It has a double meaning of unrequited love as well as a commentary about ageism in the film industry. There’s a strong tone of self-doubt throughout the song as Selena sings, “we’re not getting any younger/but your girlfriends seem to.” In reference the entertainment industry, this demonstrates how there is always going to be someone younger and “shinier” than you. It’s such a heartfelt song and even those of us who aren’t in the entertainment industry can relate.

You can watch the music video here!

“call me when you break up”

The next song is “Call Me When You Break Up” featuring Gracie Abrams. This is our first feature of the album and the second single. This song is about having a friend that you lose touch with the moment they get a partner. Selena, I completely understand you sister! We’ve all had a friend like that once or twice. The title becomes pretty self-explanatory once you have that context. It’s a pop song with an uplifting beat and I have to dance when I hear it. The ending is my favorite part.

Call me when you break up

Unless you found the person that you want a new name from

I’d like to be there when that day comes

you know I’m always here, so don’t ever be a stranger.

How cute and wholesome is that? I resonate with this song so much because no matter if my romantic endeavors don’t work out, I know I have friends who will be there for me, just as I am always there for them.

“Ojos Tristes”

The next song is called “Ojos Tristes” featuring The Marias. “Ojos tristes” means “sad eyes” in Spanish and this song actually samples Jeanette’s “El Muchacho De Los Ojos Tristes.” It’s about the duality of love, or how one can find companionship but also scar the other in a relationship as well. I think Maria’s voice mixes so well with Selena’s and is just completely mesmerizing.

“Don’t Wanna Cry”

Another upbeat tune with heart wrenching lyrics about an obviously flawed and dysfunctional relationship. Selena sings about how maybe she’s “the one to blame” because both her and her partner know she “would never leave.” She blames herself for continuing this relationship with a person who clearly doesn’t respect her in the same way that she does them.

“Sunset Blvd”

The next song is my all-time favorite. “Sunset Blvd” is such a vibe. it’s giving driving down the highway at sunset. There’s so much synth and I am obsessed. If there’s one thing that I love, it’s synth. It’s got cheeky lyrics and such a fun and funky pre-chorus. This song is actually a reference to where Selena and Benny had their first date, Sunset Boulevard. Selena also says the rest is “self-explanatory.” Okay, girl. I see you and I know what you mean.

I love the music video for this song. It’s so much fun and you get that vintage 80s vibe. You also get to see a shrunken Benny Blanco and a giant Selena Gomez.

“cowboy”

If you thought the last song was raunchy, you’re not ready for “Cowboy.” It’s such a sensual, whisper-pop song and really draws inspiration from Selena’s song “Good for You.” Selena said herself in the album commentary that the song makes her is not only sexy and fun but makes her feel good about herself. I love that for her. I also feel good about myself when I listen to this song. There’s also a fun little surprise at the end of the song as well. GloRilla has a spoken outro as the guitar and beat fade out.

“bluest flame”

Speaking of fading out, cowboy fades into “Bluest Flame” which is my second favorite song on the album. It’s straight out of Brat summer and I am completely obsessed. Selena’s voice suits club anthems so well. Speaking of Brat summer, none other than the brat queen herself, Charli XCX, actually helped write the song. Cashmere Cat was also one of the producers featured on this song, along with Benny Blanco and Dylan Brady. It’s perfect and I want to hear it at every party I go to.

“How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten”

This one is an absolute punch in the gut. This song is about moving on from an ex and falling in love with someone else. The chorus repeats “how does it feel to be forgotten.” YOUCH. I just know whoever this song is about, they are clutching their pearls to these lyrics. It’s another ballad based on personal experiences that Selena and Benny have had. The outro is spoken in Spanish by Selena and says “ahora todo está dicho y hecho/ todo está olvidado” which translates to “Now everything is said and done/ everything is forgotten.” The perfect way to close out the song and provide closure for this tumultuous relationship within it.

“Do You Wanna Be Perfect”

The next little snippet is not actually a song, but another soundbite called “Do you wanna be perfect.” This little snippet is a commentary on how society expects people to be perfect all the time. Benny can be heard trying to sell a product to someone to make them “perfect” before Selena snatches the mic and tells the listeners to be exactly who they are because “there is no one else like you.”

“You Said You Were Sorry”

“You Said You Were Sorry” is about wishing someone would apologize for the wrongdoings that they enacted on you. Selena sings about having a dream where someone told her they were sorry. In the album commentary, Selena confirms that this song is actually based off of a real dream that she did have about an issue being resolved, but she realized that it didn’t need to be. The song talks about being able to move on with the closure that the dream brought.

“I can’t get enough”

“I can’t get enough” was actually released in 2019 and features J Balvin and Tainy, but Selena and Benny chose to put this on the album because it was one of the songs they made together when they were just becoming friends. Selena said it was special to her in the album commentary because she had so much fun. To me, I peg that song as the start of their platonic relationship that morphed into such a beautiful romance.

“Don’t take it personally”

This song is from the perspective of someone else speaking to Selena. When I say this song is a punch in the gut, I mean it. In the album narration, Selena confirms that someone did actually say these things to her and this situation happened. How awful is that? “Oh honey, you deserve it/ I know you’ll find somebody perfect” is not the compliment that this person meant it to be. The song is truly such mean girl energy and if I were Selena, I would have cried forever!

“Scared Of Loving You”

The last and final song on the album is “Scared Of Loving You” which was also the first single as well. It is so beautiful and yes, I’m listening to it as I’m writing this, and I AM crying. This song is all about how the only fear Selena has is losing Benny. Loving him isn’t the scary part, it’s everything else. I resonate with that sentiment so much. What is scarier than finding the love of your life and having to let them go or losing them? Benny said that he was inspired by The Moldy Peaches writing this song and I think that those vibes definitely shine through the lyrics. It’s a lovely tune and I might just be playing this at my wedding one day.

The cutest lyric video I have ever seen

But Wait…There’s More

You thought I was done? Not so fast! Selena and Benny have released three songs for digital download on Selena’s website. Only one of them is released on Spotify but I am crossing my fingers that “Talk” and That’s When I’ll Care (Seven Heavens Version)” get released soon!

Until then, we do have “Stained” on the album and available for us to listen to. This song actually leaked online on July 13th, 2017, the same day “Fetish” was released. It was supposed to be released on an unnamed album. However, it has since been released and it definitely has those “Good for You” vibes that I LOVE.

Overall Album rating

Overall, I rate this album an 8.5/10. I think it’s incredibly sweet, and so much heart went into it. However, I desperately want more of the “Cowboy” and “Good for You” vibes if Selena ever releases another album.

That being said, this album will be on repeat on my Spotify, especially “Sunset Blvd.” That song hates to see me coming!

Definitely go give “I Said I Love You First” a listen if you like softer musical voices and ballads. If that’s not your cup of tea, at least give “Bluest Flame” a try. That’s my summer anthem.

Listen to “I Said I Love You First” by: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

You can find some of my other articles here:

https://www.hercampus.com/author/olivia-r-jackson

Or here: