My Favorite Moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards…including Award Show Taylor

This year’s Grammys were an absolute treat. For people like me who love pop culture and music, the Grammys are kind of like the Superbowl! We had some amazing performances, speeches, historic wins, and everybody’s favorite– award show Taylor. We by far had some of the best looks to date at the Grammys this year, especially from the women. The girlies came through this year with not only chart-topping records but stunning looks.

My favorite look has to be Taylor Swift’s bright red Vivienne Westwood mini dress. She stunned in this dress adorned with a gold “T” chain for Travis on her thigh. What if he’s written mine on your upper thigh, Taylor? While it may be basic compared to some of the other looks, Taylor looks so stunning in red, and I just couldn’t keep my eyes off of her whilst watching the Grammys.

Other than her stunning look, Taylor also brought some fun to the Grammys this year. Award show Taylor is my favorite version of Taylor Swift. We get to see her unabashedly having fun. One of my favorite moments was when Janelle Monae threw her jacket into the crowd during her performance and Taylor picked it up and put it on.

Not only did she wear Janelle’s discarded jacket, but she danced with a glass of champagne in one hand and a bottle of champagne in the other! You go Taylor!

During Kendrick’s win for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, Taylor was dancing in the crowd. She looked like she was having an absolute blast. We can even see her mouth the words “Sweep” in reference to Kendrick’s wins.

Click here to see Taylor dancing to “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, which won 5 Grammys! Kendrick did in fact sweep the Grammys this year. Who would have thought a diss-track against Drake would win this many Grammys?

Taylor was also the presenter for Country Album of the Year and presented the award to Beyonce. I bet this really took my fellow swifties back to when Beyonce called Taylor back onto the stage to make her speech at the Grammys in 2009. We love to see a heartwarming moment between these two icons.

My Favorite Performances and Speeches

Other than award show Taylor, we also got an amazing performance from Doechii, who was nominated for Best New Artist and won the Grammy for Best Rap Album. It was incredibly well deserved and if you haven’t already, I highly suggest listening to her album “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Doechii is not only innovative in her approach to rap, but also an amazing performer. Her speech was also heartfelt and so well-spoken.

In addition, we got an incredibly heartwarming speech from Alicia Keys about diversity, equity, and inclusion, which was not only relevant but also tear-jerking. I for one really needed to hear what she had to say. I may or may not have shed a few tears myself. Her son was also on stage with her while she accepted her Grammy award and he was so incredibly adorable.

Some other notable moments are Chappell Roan’s speech calling out the mistreatment record labels give their performers. Speak your truth, Chappell! Shakira also put on a show-stopping performance, and it was the first time she performed at the Grammys since 2007! Everyone was also shocked to see a performance from The Weeknd, who has been outspoken about his disdain for the Grammy’s for years. Apparently, they put in the work to make amends and we got this surprise appearance.

The awards show ended with one of my favorite performances ever by Charli XCX. She performed her hit song from her album Brat called “Guess.” Not only did she perform, but she brought out some celeb cameos such as Julia Fox, Alex Consani, Gabriette, and even The Dare! She surprised us all during this performance. It was also raining undergarments which were donated to the I Support the Girls Foundation by Victoria Secret in honor of the performance.

All in all, the Grammys were a hit this year and brought some much-needed joy to my household and hopefully it did the same for all of yours! I can’t wait to see what’s to come for Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s Super Bowl performance!

All images are from Getty Images.

