Keeping the Little Things in Daily Life: Why we still need to write things down

✍️Introduction

Since starting college, I’ve realized how many memories, words, and emotions I never want to forget have started to fill my days.

Also, in this digital age, there are more ways than ever to keep those fleeting moments alive —

not only by saving them for myself, but also by sharing them with the world.

In this article, I am going to suggest three typical ideas to keep daily memories, and lastly, introduce one way that I do to built myself.

1.Diary – Writing Down with your favorite stationery

Writing about your day in your favorite notebook with your favorite pen — in the most timeless and simple way — may feel a little old-fashioned, but in the end, it can be the most comfortable way to capture and organize your thoughts and feelings.

Yoshida Shōin, a scholar and thinker who played a key role in Japan’s Meiji Restoration, once wrote:

“If you write just one character a day, you’ll have 365 by the end of the year. Don’t waste this day, this moment.”

I find something quietly inspiring in his words. Even writing just a few lines each night can become a small ritual of reflection and a trigger for dreams to come true.

2.SNS (Instagram, BeReal, Snapchat, Youtube) – Capture and share the Moment Online

Social media makes it easy to save a snapshot of your life in real time and does not take much time or effort.

Whether it is a BeReal post or a spontaneous Instagram story, these quick photos can help us remember and share with our friends at the same time.

3.Cork Board – Creating a Visual Memory Space

I keep a cork-board beside my desk filled with my favorite photos, postcards, airplane tickets, and maps of places I have visited. It’s like a living collage that grows with me. They can be part of my everyday space and give me positive energy when I look at them, such as when I put on makeup or study.

4.Cards in the box – Suggesting the Flexible way to remember the Most Personal Kind of Memory

I am not usually good at continuing routines — but I want to keep my precious daily memories in some way.

One idea I came up with is accumulating special cards in my treasure box.

How to do this? It is simple — just write the kind words my friends once said to me, the inspiring quotes from historical figures I encountered in classes, and the grateful comments from professors that made me feel valued on postcards. And put them in the box!

I also keep letters, birthday cards, and notes from friends. In this way, I do not make a rule to do it every day — just when I encounter some words that I want to remember in the future, I write them down.

They’re simple things, but when I open that box, there is a warm garden of memories in bloom! 🌷

📕ENDING

There’s no single right way to keep memories, but I am happy if you found some inspiration from this article!

Thank you for reading :)