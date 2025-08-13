Gourmet on the Go: 3 Must-Try Japanese Convenience Store Eats

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ICU (Japan) chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Japan has countless convenient stores and services, but without a doubt, the most convenient of all is, true to its name, the convenience store.

The stores open for 24 hours, 365 days and customer can buy everything they want to buy. It is a little supermarket, pharmacy, stationery and drugstore at the same time.

Japan doesn’t just have the 7-Eleven we all know from abroad — you’ll also find FamilyMart, Mini Stop, Lawson, and plenty of the “konbini.” There’s a surprising amount of choice. Each chain has its own specialty — for example, the FamilyMart is known for its hot snacks, while the Mini Stop is famous for its special soft-serve ice cream.

It’s fun how they all have their own niche! Most Japanese people have their favorite konbini, and it’s common for debates to break out over which one is the best. And what I really want to share is that konbini aren’t just about convenience. They’re like a dreamland packed with limited-edition snacks, seasonal treats, and fun collaborations with anime characters.

It’s not just about getting what you need — there’s always something new and exciting to discover. And honestly, what’s worth mentioning the most is how surprisingly good the food tastes! Next time, you’re in Japan — on vacation or during your study abroad — I hope you’ll try these three Konbini picks I’ve carefully chosen for you!

1. Tuna Mayo onigiri

If you want to try a Japanese traditional meal, or know rice ball – it’s called “Onigiri” in Japan – in advance, and if you want to try it, the most recommended and always a hit is Onigiri with tuna and mayonnaise.

In any kind of Konbini, many flavors of onigiri are sold, for example, onigiri with salmon, pollock roe, and spam. There are around 30 flavors you can choose from.

Among these common tastes, the most popular one for the Japanese is tuna mayo onigiri.The juicy tuna and mayonnaise salty flavor cannot disappoint you. When you try it, please pay attention to how to wrap the onigiri. It is made in a unique way to protect seaweed, which is wrapped in Onigiri, from drying.

2. Famichiki

Famichiki is the fried chicken sold in FamilyMart. By the word combination – “Fami”ly mart and “Chicki”n, it was named. This is one of the most successful hot snacks in Konbini and has been attracting the Japanese people since 2006.

Famichiki is the bornless fried chicken you can eat with one hand – it is carefully wrapped in a paper bag, and you can eat it without getting your hands dirty. The concept of taste is the flavor you can eat every day, which means a simple but juicy and addictive flavor.

Once you know Famichiki, you must be captivated by the amazing taste, and it’s handleless!

3. Pasta salad

If you would like to eat something healthy and tasty, for instance, when you feel a lack of vegetables during travel or exam term, one of the best meals in Konbini is pasta salad. This meal combines cabbage salad, spaghetti, some grilled chicken, and delicious salad dressing.

The size is not so big that it is suitable for both an item for your lunch or just a snack.

In konbini, there are many other attractive snacks, meals, and stuff. I hope you enjoy shopping in konbini, with be careful not to waste too much money!

Hope you enjoy your college life and travel even more with tasty, convenient food!