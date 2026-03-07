Reimagining a Monster: The Bride! Gives New Life to an Iconic Character

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For decades, the Bride has existed mostly as an image — lightning-streaked hair, stitched skin, and a silent presence beside Frankenstein’s monster. But in The Bride!, director Maggie Gyllenhaal reimagines the iconic character as something entirely different: a woman with her own voice, desires, and identity.

Set in 1930s Chicago, the film follows Frank, played by Christian Bale, a lonely man searching for connection. Hoping to create a companion, he turns to scientist Dr. Euphronious, portrayed by Annette Bening. Together, they revive a murdered young woman — bringing the Bride, played by Jessie Buckley, back to life.

But once she awakens, the story quickly moves beyond the expectations of a traditional monster tale.

Rather than presenting the Bride as a passive creation, the film explores what happens when she begins to question the world around her — and the people who created her. Buckley said the film centers on allowing the Bride to search for truth and love on her own terms.

“What if we reinvigorate this woman to ask that question, to ask the questions, to seek the truth, to look for a love that can hold all of who she is as a woman, and vice versa, for this man who’s been given the identity of a monster who actually is just desperate for love in himself,” Buckley said.

For Gyllenhaal, reimagining the Bride meant giving her agency — something the character has historically been denied.

“When she is brought back to life, she’s almost a little bit like a superhero,” Gyllenhaal said. “She’s able to say things and to risk things and to express things and to need things that we, at least in my generation, are scared to want and are afraid to express.”

That sense of fearless self-expression becomes magnetic, especially for Frank. Bale said the Bride’s boldness pushes his character to rethink what it means to live fully.

“He ends up getting way more than that and understanding just how much more there is to living and that you got to do it,” Bale said. “The Bride is like the most extreme, ridiculously attractive person to Frank… she’s living capital L.”

Through their relationship, the story becomes more than a gothic romance. It turns into a chaotic exploration of identity, freedom, and connection as the two characters try to carve out their own version of life.

Bale said the Bride ultimately expands Frank’s understanding of humanity.

“There is more to being a human than is represented in that kind of narrow vision of what it means,” Bale said. “And it’s ‘The Bride’ who introduces him to that.”

The film also features Peter Sarsgaard and Penélope Cruz in supporting roles.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, The Bride! opens internationally beginning March 4, 2026, before arriving in North American theaters and IMAX on March 6.

Nearly a century after the original monster myth captivated audiences, Gyllenhaal’s version reframes the Bride not as a creation meant to complete someone else — but as a woman discovering who she is meant to be.