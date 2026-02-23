More Than a Moment: Ryan Coogler and the Architects of Black Cinema

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last month, the Oscars nominations were announced and one film in particular took the cake; Sinners.

The praise was overwhelming. The conversations were constant. I personally have seen the film 3 times, and cried every single time. Not only was it well loved but it got the eye of the academy with 16 nominations. The highest in history. Yeah, Ryan Coogler can talk any way he wants.

But why does this moment feel so loaded? because this isn’t just about one film— even though Sinners is one. It’s about something deeper.

Ryan Coogler comes from a long line of great black filmmakers. There was a time where black filmmakers weren’t even considered for these academy awards. Their art has always remained brilliant. Always innovative, but no awards. No recognition.

So to understand why this moment feels so significant, take a look at the architects behind some of the greatest work black cinema has ever seen. Without them, Ryan Coogler would not be who he is today.

Gordon Parks: The Trailblazer

Gordon Parks is one of those names you don’t always hear first, but you feel his impact everywhere. Before Black filmmakers were even considered viable within Hollywood, Parks was already telling Black stories with intention, dignity, and clarity.

He wasn’t just directing films — he was documenting Black life in a way that insisted on humanity at a time when the industry largely refused to see it.

With The Learning Tree and Shaft, the latter became a massive commercial success and a cultural landmark.

Shaft wasn’t just a hit. It was evidence. Films centered around black protagonists could succeed financially. Parks became one of the first Black directors to work successfully within the studio system, opening doors that had long been shut.

Without Gordon Parks, the idea of mainstream Black-led films looks very different

Melvin Van Peebles: The Disruptor

If Parks worked within the system, Mevin Van Peebles challenged it outright.

His works sits at the heart of Blaxploitation – a genre that, at first glance, sounds negative. A lot of people (me included), hear the word and assume it’s exploitation of Black people. But in context, it represented visibility and autonomy. Black stories centered unapologetically on Black resistance and power.

Van Peebles’ Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song is often credited with igniting the Blaxploitation movement. He financed it independently. Distributed it himself. Refused to water it down. That radical independence became a blueprint for the future Black filmmakers who didn’t want to wait for permission to tell their stories.

Blaxploitation became a doorway – a way for Black audiences to finally see themselves reflected as the center of the story, not the margin.

Spike Lee: The Provocateur

And then there is Spike Lee.

From School Daze to She’s Gotta Have it to Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X., Lee built worlds that feel lived-in, urgent, and deeply political.

Lee’s influence far exceeds the recognition he’s received. For decades, he shaped the visual and political language of American cinema — even when major award bodies overlooked him. And yet, his impact is undeniable.

You can see his influence in Ryan Coogler who has spoken openly about Lee’s mentorship and influence. Their public moments together, like Coogler honoring Lee at Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema, feel like a passing of the torch.

Spike Lee didn’t just films. He made it impossible for Hollywood to ignore Black filmmakers forever.

Julie Dash: The Preservationist

When Julie Dash released Daughters of the Dust in 1991, it felt almost sacred.

It was the first feature film directed by a Black woman to receive wide theatrical distribution in the U.S. And visually— it was revolutionary. Dash centered Black women, ancestry, spirituality, and memory in a way that mainstream cinema simply wasn’t doing at the time.

The film didn’t just tell a story – it preserved culture. Its influence can be seen decades later, from contemporary filmmakers to artists like Beyonce, who directly referenced Daughters of the Dust in Lemonade.

Yet Dash herself didn’t receive the institutional recognition that matched her influence until much later.

Her work is a reminder that groundbreaking art often exists long before the industry decides to celebrate it.

John Singleton: The Truth-Teller

At 23 years old, John Singleton became the youngest and first Black filmmaker nominated for Best Director for Boyz n the Hood.

But beyond the accolades, Boyz n the Hood mattered because it told the truth. It forced audiences to confront the realities of Black youth, gun violence, and systemic neglect without sensationalism.

For many viewers, it was an eye-opener – a moment where film became education, empathy, and warning all at once.

Singleton’s work helped reframe conversations around Black masculinity and community, proving that these stories were not just worth telling, but essential.

Ava DuVernay: The Reframer

Ava DuVernay’s films don’t let audiences look away.

With Selma and When They See Us, she reframed painful chapters of American history and by centering humanity rather than spectacle.

When They See Us in particular is widely regarded as a one-time watch, not because it isn’t good but because it’s devastating in its honesty.

Her works ask viewers to feel the injustice, not just understand it intellectually. That emotional resonance is why her films linger long after the credits roll. She has reshaped what prestige Black filmmaking could look like: politically urgent and deeply personal at the same time.

Barry Jenkins: The Poet

When Moonlight premiered, it didn’t just stop time — it changed it. Barry Jenkins offered a portrait of Black boyhood and Black queerness that was intimate, quiet, and achingly beautiful.

The cinematography, the pacing, and the silences all challenged the idea that Black stories had to be loud or violent to matter.

Moonlight went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, making history in more ways than one. But its true impact lives beyond awards. Jenkins showed Hollywood that tenderness could be radical, softness could be powerful and that Black stories could exist in nuance.

His work expanded the emotional vocabulary of Black cinema and cinema as a whole.

Why Coogler’s Moment Matters

Ryan Coogler’s moment isn’t about finally “letting” a Black filmmaker into elite spaces. It’s about the industry catching up to work that has always been there.

His nominations don’t stand alone; they sit on decades of brilliance, risk, and creative refusal from Black filmmakers who shaped cinema long before recognition.

Black cinema has never waited for validation.

The recognition just arrived late.