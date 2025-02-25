The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter.

The middle of a semester is a perfect time to reset your routine and set yourself up to continue success. Whether you’re looking to stay organized, boost your energy, or simply feel more prepared during midterm season, here are five simple ways to refresh during the spring semester.

Declutter and organize Photo by Aleksi Tappura from Unsplash Give the semester a fresh start both physically and mentally. Take some time to declutter your desk, backpack, and digital spaces. Organize your notes, delete unnecessary files, and update folders for your classes. Having a tidy space can help clear your mind and improve focus. update your schedule pexels.com Spring semester comes with new classes, commitments, and responsibilities. Update a planner or digital calendar to map out your schedule. Include study sessions, self-care activities, and your clubs’ activities. Having everything laid out will help you stay on top of your priorities and avoid feeling overwhelmed. Set new goals Alexa Williams Think about what you want to achieve with the rest of your semester. Whether it’s improving your GPA, joining a new organization, or making more time for yourself, setting specific and attainable goals can give you direction and motivation. Break them into smaller steps to make them more manageable. Re-vamp your self care routine Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels The spring semester can get busy, so make sure you’re taking care of yourself. Try updating your self-care routine by incorporating small but impactful habits, like drinking more water, getting enough sleep, or taking short walks between study sessions. A little self-love goes a long way in keeping you energized. Reconnect and recharge Photo by Wylly Suhendra from Unsplash Remember to reconnect with friends, classmates, or professors during the semester. Building those relationships can help you feel more supported throughout the semester. It’s never too late to get to know those around you. And don’t forget to recharge! You can always take a weekend to relax and mentally prepare for what’s ahead.

With these simple steps, you’ll be ready to tackle the rest of your spring semester with confidence. Here’s to another fresh start as you reach the finish line!