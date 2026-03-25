Notable Black Female Neurosurgeons to Have on Your Radar

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In honor of the month of March, which celebrates Women’s Month and Developmental Disability Awareness Month, here are some amazing Black women in neurology and neurosurgery, in various specialties who have made amazing impacts on their communities.

To put it in perspective, only 0.6% to 2.4% of Black women make up the neurosurgery field in the United States —roughly fewer than 50 black female neurosurgeons. In comparison, white women make up a much larger percentage of the already small number of women in the field, demonstrating the lack of representation and diversity in this area of medicine.

Dr. Alexa Irene Canady

To start, it’s important to highlight the “Mother of Neurology,” Dr. Alexa Irene Canady. Dr. Canady, born in 1950 in Lansing, Michigan, became the first Black female neurologist. She obtained her degree from University of Michigan Medical School in 1975 and later specialized in Pediatric Neurology.

Throughout her career she became Chief of Neurosurgery at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan (CHM) in 1987. She focused on congenital spinal abnormalities, hydrocephalus, trauma, and brain tumors. Her research contributed to the development of a programmable anti-siphon shunt (a device that manages brain fluid) that treats hydrocephalus.

She was inducted into the Michigan’s Women Hall of Fame in 1989. After a successful and groundbreaking career, she retired in 2001 and moved to Florida with her husband.

After relocating, she realized that the local hospital did not have a pediatric neurosurgery department which forced families to travel long distances for treatment. In response to this, she came out of retirement to work at Sacred Heart Hospital in Florida where she helped build the department from the ground up. She officially retired again in 2012 once the department was fully functioning.

Dr. Angelina Dukes

Dr. Angelina Dukes is using her passion for neuroscience to fight injustices, support professional doctors, and create pathways for future black neuroscientists. She is the founder of Black In Neuro, an organization established in 2020. A simple tweet during the pandemic quickly captivated many Black professionals and students across the field.

Sooo when are we doing a #BlackInNeuro week? 👀👀 — Angeline J. Dukes, PhD (@HeyDrDukes) July 3, 2020

After the emotional tolls following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, she was inspired to create a space where people could connect, share opportunities, and openly discuss race-related issues.

Through her platform, Dr. Dukes reached thousands of people by providing mentorship and support for both professionals and students in neuroscience and advocating for injustices and issues affecting the Black community.

Dr. Claire Karekezi

Lastly, Dr. Claire Karekezi. She is a neurosurgeon from Rwanda who is making an impact on a global scale. In Rwanda, there is approximately one neurosurgeon for every six million people making access to care extremely limited. Despite this, Dr. Karekezi pursued neurosurgery even when the field was not established in her country.

She was fortunate enough to study abroad in Sweden where she was able to further her passions. Afterwards, she began teaching herself by reading any books she could get her hands on. After receiving support from the University of Oxford, she completed her training by 2016. In Aug. 2018, she became the first female neurosurgeon in Rwanda. She opened her own practice in January the following year, but faced challenges due to limited equipment and resources.

Despite these obstacles, she continues to advocate for women’s health and improved access to medical care. She serves as the chair of African Women in Neurosurgery, and has published a book about the history and status of women in neurosurgery across Africa. She encourages young women to pursue careers in the field of neurosurgery.

These are just a few of many amazing Black women who have broken barriers in the medical field.

Their passions, kindness, and outstanding intellect has allowed them to make lasting impacts in both medicine and their communities. The importance of these unsung heroes lies in their ability to inspire and motivate others to explore new passions and pursue paths that once seemed impossible!