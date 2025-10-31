It’s Officially Cozy Girl SZN—Let’s Talk Fragrances

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cozy season is here with the weather cooling down and leaves turning brown, and it’s clear we are well into fall. You’ve got your coat, your pumpkin spice latte, but have you decided on your signature fall scent? Like a good playlist, a signature scent can completely set the tone for your day and mood. Here are some fall scents to try and potentially add to your collection.

Narcotic Delight – Initio

Description: Narcotic Delight is a unisex scent with notes of cherry, tobacco, and cognac. Honestly, when I first heard of it I was thrown off by the tobacco scent being a note, but the cherry scent totally balances it and adds a feminine flare. This scent has the vibe of wearing a black dress with a red lip on a night out. Very sultry and mature. This seductive scent is perfect for visiting a jazz bar, going out for date night, or just enjoying the cool autumn breeze.

Price: $$$

Longevity: 5/5

Althair by De Marley

Description: This warm cinnamon roll scent is the perfect sweet scent for your fall needs. The spiced notes make you want to go buy seasonal latte from the bougiest bakery in the city. The cinnamon also adds notes of almond, amber, and vanilla. If you want to give ‘fall dessert’, this is the scent for you. I mean, let the stats speak for itself. This is one of the most popular perfumes from Parfum de Marley. Don’t just trust me, trust the world!

Price: $$$

Longevity: 4.5/5

Libre Vanille Couture by YSL

Description: The limited edition vanilla version of the iconic YSL Libre is out and it is perfect for your fall scent needs. It is a sweet vanilla perfume that has a smell similar to the Viva Vanilla body spray from Bath and Body Works with some floral hints. It is the sultry, warm scent that will have you feeling like an ‘IT GIRL’ this season.

Price: $$$

Longevity: 4/5

Vanilla 28 by Kay Ali

Description: This perfume is perfect if you want a more mature or sophisticated vanilla scent instead of a sickly sugary, sweet one. It smells more like vanilla extract. If you’re looking for a sultry, woody scent, this is for you. The common sentiment around this perfume though is that it is WAY better when it appears as a darker color— meaning it has macerated or aged like a fine wine. Personally, when I smelled it fresh out of the packaging I thought it smelled good as it was, but it apparently only gets better from there.

Price: $$$

Longevity: 3.5/5

Cheirosa 62 – Sol De Janeiro

Description: Okay now, on to the Cheirosa 62 scent. It is probably Sol de Janeiro’s magnum opus. It is SO good. This was the scent that introduced me to the Sol de Janeiro brand, and I think many others have the same story. The notes include pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla. All of these delicious notes work together to make you smell like a tasty treat. However, this scent is not usually recognized as a fall scent and instead a beachy summer scent. Still, it’s great and I had to include it in this list. If you’re like TikTok creator Toni Bravo, pair the spray with Sol De Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to make the scent last longer.

@bonitravo trying out @Sol de Janeiro’s cheirosa for the first time 🎀 #solpartner if you’re in town check out their event tomorrow at @sephora Americana! ❤️ ♬ original sound – Toni Bravo

Price: $$

Longevity: 2/5

Love Don’t Be Shy by Killian

Description: The Love Don’t Be Shy perfume from Killian is a sweet almost marshmallowy scent that will leave you smelling like a cupcake shop. If you have smelled the Delina scent from Parfum de Marley it has a similar sweet long lasting smell without the floralness. Also a major appeal is that this perfume became popular after it was rumored that this is Rihanna’s signature scent. Yes, that Rihanna. So if you want to smell like Ms.Fenty herself, then add this to your daily rotation!

Price: $$$$

Longevity: 4/5

Devotion by Dolce and Gabbana

Description: If you want a scent that reminds you of a warm oversized sweater, this scent is calling your name. It’s a very feminine, warm, and sweet smelling perfume like many others on this list, but what sets it apart is its notes of lemon and rum. It’s like a croissant— it has layers (and who can say no to a croissant). If you want a scent that is a blend of warm and sweet that is great for both morning classes and nights out with friends, think about adding Devotion to your collection. The scent will linger on your clothes for days and make a lasting impression on everyone around you.

Price: $$$

Longevity: 3.5/5