Howard University Brings the Energy with Bison Madness

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“HU! You Know!”

Howard University kicked off its 101st Homecoming Week last Monday night with Bison Madness—a high-energy pep rally that brought together students, staff, and alumni for an evening of school pride and celebration. The event, held annually in Burr Gymnasium, was free for current students and employees.

Every October, Bison Madness transforms Burr Gym into a place of excitement filled with performances, games, and music. This year’s attendees were greeted with free T-shirts and water bottles to set the tone for the night. The event was emceed by a Howard alumnus who returned to campus to share in the spirit and officially welcome the Class of 2029 (also known as the ‘baby Bisons’).

Mr. and Miss Howard University opened the program with reminders about safety and communication throughout the week, emphasizing the importance of sticking with friends and enjoying Homecoming responsibly.

The night’s performances began with a show-stopping collaboration featuring the Showtime Marching Band, The Bisonettes majorette team, Howard cheerleaders, and the Ooh La La dancers. The powerful sound of the band and the teams’ synchronized choreography filled the gym leaving the audience cheering loudly, “The real HU,” a nod to Howard’s long-standing rivalry with Hampton University.

During intermissions, the emcees kept the crowd energized with music from the DJ booth and interactive games. One highlight was the dance cam, which panned across the audience and displayed students dancing and singing on the big screen, creating moments of laughter and connection.

The energy continued with introductions of the Howard men’s and women’s basketball teams as players and coaches took center court under flashing lights, smoke effects, and music. Following the introductions, the teams faced off in a free-throw contest, competing in multiple rounds to see who could make the most shots in under a minute. The men’s team came out on top.

Students also had a chance to compete during a half-court challenge for a chance to win a pair of Jordan sneakers. Although none of the participants made the shot, the crowd’s cheers made it a memorable moment, sparking excitement for next year’s event.

One of the night’s biggest draws was the secret celebrity performances, which kept the crowd guessing. Early in the night, the emcees teased the audience by joking that Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion would be performing. Screams filled the gym as phones lit up, but the reveal turned out to be a prank, leaving everyone wondering who the real performers were.

The anticipation paid off when BabyChiefDoIt hit the stage to perform his viral hit “Went West,” a song trending across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). Following his performance, YKNIECE took over with her popular tracks “Whim Whaimee,” “Innit,” and “Take Me Thru Dere.” Both artists engaged with the crowd, the Bison mascot, and the cheer team as students sang and danced along.

To close out the night, members of the Divine Nine (D9) fraternities and sororities took the floor to stroll and represent their organizations for students, alumni, and staff.

The energy inside Burr Gymnasium never deteriorated, from the first performance to the final stroll. Freshman Elon Tichardson.

“I would say the atmosphere was really fun, really hype vibes, very fun and joyful. It felt like a good community of people to have fun with,” Tichardson said.

Freshman Amina Moore expressed hope for what the rest of the week might offer.

“It was better than what I thought it was gonna be,” Moore said. “Now I’m excited for the rest of the week.”

For many students, Bison Madness represents more than just a kickoff — it’s a celebration of Howard pride and unity.

“It emphasizes what it means to be a Bison, and it encourages other people to pop out and do things that they have never done before and try new things the whole week,” sophomore Alyssa Cox said.

Bison Madness remains one of the most anticipated events of Homecoming Week, setting the tone for a week filled with spirit, pride, and celebration.