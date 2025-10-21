Yardfest 2025: Campus Buzz on the Lineup 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Homecoming season is officially here and with it, comes one of the most anticipated events of the year: Yardfest.

Every October, the yard transforms into the heart of Howard’s celebration, buzzing with energy, music and surprise performances that keeps students talking long after the last beat drops.

This year, the campus chatter has one main question: Who’s going to take the stage? To find out, I asked students to share their lineup predictions and weigh in on how much a big-name headliner really matters. Here’s what they had to say.

According to my Instagram survey, two names dominated the predictions: Gunna and PartyNextDoor. Both artists were equally mentioned by 18.6% percent of respondents.

Gunna is a familiar face on Howard’s stage. He performed at the 2024 Springfest concert in Burr Gymnasium, delivering a set that was energetic and full of hype. His appearance would be a continuation of what Howard’s audience already responded to.

Meanwhile, PartyNextDoor has increasingly become a campus favorite across HBCUs. He’s been announced as a headliner for homecoming concerts at institutions like Spelman and Morehouse University, and is set to co-headline the 2025 GHOE concert at North Carolina A&T. This cross-campus appeal gives students good reason to bet on him.

Still the lineup guesses didn’t stop there. 5.6% of respondents mentioned Latto as their top pick, while 3.7% each mentioned Mariah the Scientist and Bunna B. That’s not too surprising either. Mariah the Scientist performed for Howard’s 2025 Springfest and Bunna B’s recent buzz makes her a strong contender in student’s eyes.

But from there, the predictions started to scatter in every direction imaginable. Roughly half of all other responses were one-offs! Everything from Doechii and Monaleo to Young Thug, Cash Cobain and even IceJJFish made appearances. A few students even shot for the stars naming Drake, Kendrick Lamar, or (somehow) Micheal Jackson as hopefuls.

While the range might seem random, it actually shows how unpredictable Yardfest has become.

There are no hints, no leaks, and no limits to who might pull up. This mix of guesses feels like part of the fun. The uncertainty only builds hype. No matter who headlines, students are ready for a surprise.

We also asked students to rank how important it is to have a well-known headliner at Yardfest. The results showed that 84.8% of students said it was important for there to be a well-known headliner, making it clear that star power plays a big role in the hype.

At the end of the day, whether Yardfest brings a chart-topping artist or an unexpected surprise, one thing’s for sure: the Yard will be packed and the energy will be unmatched. That’s what makes Homecoming at Howard so special. It’s not just about who performs, but about the community that shows up to celebrate.

Until the lineup drops, all we can do is keep guessing, keep manifesting and get ready for the moment the first beat hits and the Yard comes alive.