Howard U Cafeteria Closure Deepens Ongoing Issues of Food Accessibility

At about 2 p.m., a pipe burst in Howard University’s Bethune Annex Cafe on Monday, Feb. 2. Students eating lunch were forced to evacuate after black colored liquid flowed from the ceiling.

Throughout the day, more leaks were reported on campus in the Chemistry building, Locke Hall, and, allegedly, the Academic Assistance Building A. However, while these buildings remain open and functional, Annex was announced to be closed until further notice.

The closure of Annex further limited the already small number of dining options on and around Howard University’s campus. Before the 2025-26 academic school year began, the restaurants along Georgia Avenue—Chipotle, Subway, Negril, Potbelly, and Starbucks—closed to be replaced with new dorms and other student-focused spaces. Returning students were disappointed by the restaurants’ closure, as they offered a variety of foods and some healthier options.

The dining options that remain for Bison include Blackburn Cafe, Punchout, Chick-fil-A, and McDonald’s. These choices are often inaccessible to students who live off-campus and rely on campus eateries.

Additionally, Blackburn and Punchout are only open Monday through Friday, and Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. This leaves students having to buy food out of pocket frequently while also paying for a meal plan.

Before this incident, students were already upset with the lack of food options on and around campus, and the closure of the Annex has only fueled students’ frustrations.

“So lemme get this straight: they take Subway, Potbelly, Negril, and Chipotle…then can’t even maintain our remaining dining options? Do I have that right?… Just making sure I’m not crazy because this is wild,” a student said on social media app Fizz.

Many students are not always able to order out or buy food out of pocket. Further, since Blackburn is the only remaining dining hall, students speculated that it will be extremely overcrowded.

“Soul Food Thursday in Blackburn is gonna be a warzone,” another stated on Fizz. “How is the entire Howard student body supposed to fit into Blackburn?”

Some students might also feel as though their meal plans, which cost upwards of $3,000, are being wasted. The Annex and Blackburn Cafeterias are the only dining options that take meal swipes, while Punchout and Chick-fil-A only take Dining Dollars (or you can pay out of pocket).

The University announced yesterday evening in an email that Annex is set to resume normal operations today, Feb. 5.

While dining options are still limited, students are hopeful that new dining opportunities are on the horizon for the future.