Howard Ends First Week with Surprise Presidential Resignation

As the first week of classes comes to a close, Howard University’s Board of Trustees announced this morning, that President Ben Vinson III, Ph.D, is stepping down from his position. The news of the resignation was shared in an email sent to students and staff via HU Communications. The reason for Dr. Vinson’s resignation remains unclear.

This report comes just weeks following unexpected charges appeared on student accounts, raising concerns about tuition prices and communication between students and the university.

Dr.Vinson’s position will be succeeded by his predecessor, Wayne A.I. Fredrick, M.D, who will serve as interim president beginning Sept. 1, 2025. In a message posted to Howard’s official X account, the university said that Fredrick will “serve as interim president until a national search is completed.”

Students shared their thoughts on the administrative change early in the academic year. Stephanie Hurt, a senior psychology major, said she was unaware of the impending shift but is hopeful for effective change.

“I think it could be positive in terms of whether we could finally get something like a solution to these problems that we’re having,” she said. “But I feel like it’s also a starter for chaos because he stepped down at the beginning of a brand-new school year.”

Other individuals voiced similar concerns in the comments on the university’s Instagram post announcing the news. Many of these comments advocated for the university to consider a female president, with some noting it’s time for Howard to “find their own Kamala.”

In its 158-year history, the university has had only one Black woman to serve as president with Dr. Joyce Ladner serving as interim president in 1994.

Comments on social media also reflected mixed emotions towards the announcement, with many students expressing disappointment and confusion over Vinson’s departure and a disapproval for Fredrick’s return.

Regardless of opinions or speculations, the leadership change will take effect at the end of the month, with Vinson’s term concluding Aug. 31, 2025.