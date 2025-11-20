Howard Awarded $80 million: Students Hope for Meaningful Investment

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Nov. 3, Howard University students were buzzing after the announcement of an $80 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, marking one of the largest gifts in the university’s history.

Many say the donation comes at a crucial time for the institution. Of the total, $63 million will directly support Howard University, and $17 million will advance the mission of the College of Medicine.

The university is among 24 other HBCUs and received the highest amount from Scott. The news comes as Howard continues to face challenges commonly across many HBCUs, including aging residence halls, limited housing availability, rising tuition costs, and the need for updated academic facilities and technology.

As students processed the announcement, many immediately connected the gift to the financial pressures they experience every semester.

Freshman Rachael Coleman said she hopes the donation will directly support students who are struggling to stay enrolled.

“Although this may be unrealistic, the money should really go to students’ accounts, specifically the students that have overdue accounts and holds that are preventing them from registering for classes,” Coleman said. “I feel as though they should be the priority.”

Other students echoed the same concerns, emphasizing that the donation could make a meaningful difference in affordability and campus resources.

Freshman Nina Mwanga shared similar feelings about how the funding could be used. “I feel like this is way more than enough money to support the student body, especially the students that have a financial gap,” Mwanga said. “I feel like it could help with some of the infrastructure here at Howard and some of the abandoned buildings.”

While students may not know exactly how the money will be allocated, many agree on one thing—they hope the donation brings visible, lasting change to their campus experience.

Sophomore Nicholas McKay said, “I think it’s really good that there’s communication about it. It makes me hopeful that the money will be spent on the students.”

Sophomore Jaylen Morris shared, “Overall I am grateful for the donation, but I believe it should really go to first-year students that have a hold on their account due to how high the tuition is, which causes them to not be able to register for next semester courses on time.”

Howard has not yet released a detailed breakdown of how the funds will be distributed. Students say they hope the donation will strengthen academic resources, improve daily living conditions, and support students who are struggling financially.