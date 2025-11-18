Get The Bison Look

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall semester comes to a close, tickets back home are booked and ready. The conversations were endless from the first week of school, Yardfest, and the beginning of fall. Additionally, the chatter about what was ‘hot’ and what was not, and what was cute and what was a total dud.

We’ve seen some great trends this year that are just too good to keep to ourselves, so to wrap it up, your favorite sister/cousin/auntie/friend—whatever you want us to be—has the inside scoop. These professional people watchers have been watching the yard searching for the next big thing, and here’s our list detailing what stood out!

For one, Bison are not new to fashion; if anything, we are the trendsetters. I mean, come on, this year’s Homecoming theme was literally One of One—from personalized pieces to creative takes on classic styles, everyone brought something fresh and distinct to the Yard. As mentioned previously, as professional people watchers, we spent this semester observing what everyone wore on and off the Yard, and let’s just say the Bison did not come to play.

The Low-Rise Revolution

From Adidas Sambas, Gazelles, and Spezials to Onitsuka Tigers, ASICS, and Pumas, the low-rise sneaker wave dominated this fall season. After years of platform reign, the year of the flat officially arrived, making people comfortable, casual, and effortlessly stylish.

The low-rise trend didn’t just stop at shoes with many people wearing their brand’s choice of low-rise jeans from Rock Revival to True Religion. Low-rise isn’t going anywhere, and Bisons made sure of that.

“I’m glad platforms are finally out,” Taylor Greene said, a sophomore Architecture major. “I’m not walking around campus with my feet hurting.”

Girl, same.

The Art of the Mix

The Yard became a playground for a more avant-garde expression this year. I saw everything from micro to maxi skirts paired with frilly socks, colorful tights, and layered belts, and pink and blue hair colors in braids. While things once deemed ‘fashion blasphemy’ made a significant comeback—socks with heels, flats, capris, and Bermuda shorts—different aesthetics meshed together on the yard.

Everything was a perfect blend of early trends and nostalgia with a modern edge.

Belt Behavior

Silver, dangly, or double-stacked belts were the statement accessory of the season. Weather-worn low on denim or over microshorts, they pulled together outfits with practicality and a subtle, chaotic touch that just works. Even the saggiest jean wearer wore belts this semester. Hey, it’s fashion!

Hair is Haute Couture

Hair was the main character this year. A full display of individuality and creativity. I saw multi-colored wigs, boho braids, and even Baby Kayla-inspired styles coming back into the spotlight, featuring braids on one side and a quick weave or sew-in on the other. Every look felt intentional, expressive, and worthy of every digital camera pic. The Howard hairstylists were working overtime, and they did not disappoint.

Bag Check: Statement Season

Bags were the ultimate flex with many pulling out Tevas and Louis Vuittons to cute thrifted totes and the classic backpack. Everyone had their go-to statement piece, and it was clear that accessorizing was the key to setting the vibe. People put pins, buttons, and keychains on the resurgence of trinket collecting. It was a delight to walk behind someone and see their whole personality displayed on their pins, a fun detail that we’re sure will be there for us next semester.

Jorts & Cargo Revival

Jorts officially graduated from ‘BBQ dad-core’ to fashion week energy. Whether cuffed, frayed, or distressed, they were everywhere.

A perfect gender-neutral pant that can be dressed up or down and probably has a variation for every aesthetic. Some lean towards Tripp NYC grunge with chains and layered belts, while others opt for a soft-girl look with light washes and cropped tanks. Cargos, also on their generational run, made their most anticipated return in different styles and colors, ensuring everyone is practical, comfy, and stylish.

The Rise of the Kitten Heel & The Battle of the Eras

Two-inch heels were the shoe of the season — pointed, strappy, and very Carrie Bradshaw-coded. From capris and cropped blouses to low-rise jeans with the deepest V-cuts, students went full ‘early-2000s R&B video chic’ or felt the resurgence of indie sleaze channeling our Tumblr forefathers before us with their metal studs, smudged eyeliner, and Isabel Marant sneakers. It was truly the battle of the eras this semester.

DIY Central

Everybody was really out here making their own fits. T-shirts turned into dresses, pants worn weird ways, shirts upside down—whatever it took to make it look cute, it worked. Budget? Who cares? Everyone was in their stylish bag.

It wasn’t about what brand you wore; it was about creativity. People were cutting, layering, and flipping old pieces into something new.

A Bison Never Gets Cold

It felt like the inside of Elsa’s palace, but nobody was letting that stop them. Fur coats to the ground, big fuzzy boots that looked like Sasquatch, oversized trench coats—warm, but stylish.

With the temperature reaching 52 degrees a few weeks ago at Yardfest and remaining rather cold since then, everyone has grown accustomed to wearing their mohair scarves, fun beanies, and knitted sweaters. It truly was a lesson, but one many already knew: a real bison never gets cold.

‘Hood Vogue‘

Tooth gems were everywhere — glinting under the Yard lights like tiny stars. We’re talking grills, silver caps, gold caps, even letters on teeth. Every smile had personality, every grin had shine. Those smiles were glistening from every angle, and honestly, it makes me wonder — where are we getting our teeth done at? ( No fr, Let us know !)

Red, Blue, & Bison Through and Through

People really love their red and blue. We saw everything matching, but in a way that looked effortless—merch mixed into outfits, nails, hair, even teeth. It was subtle, but it hit. You could tell people planned it without making it obvious. The coordination felt natural, not forced. The Yard was full of little pops of color that tied everything together, showing school pride without screaming it.

Denim Dynasty

Denim sets were all over the Yard — from fitted ones to double denim to full-on custom Bison sets. Recycled denim and designer pieces blended like they belonged in the same collection.

Denim never left, it just evolved. From cargos to cropped jackets, everyone found a way to make it their own, proving that no fabric holds Bison creativity quite like blue jeans.

The Y2K Siren & Baddie 2.0

It was a perfect mix of eras — early 2000s meets early 2010s in the most unapologetically stylish way. Capris with kitten heels, the lowest-rise jeans, and deep V-cut blouses straight out of an R&B video made their return, even in freezing weather. At the same time, the 2010s “Instagram baddie” energy was back but evolved for 2025 — glossy lips, bold blush under the eyes (thank yew, Makeup by Esther), perfect highlight, and face cards that didn’t miss once the Canon flashes went off. It was nostalgia and modern glam colliding on the Yard, and everyone ate.

Jewelry That Speaks Fluent Shine

Layered necklaces, mixed metals, and silver chains that hung all the way down to the torso — the shine was unreal. Rings on nearly every finger, wrists were stacked, and even the smallest details caught the light.

Both men and women were glistening when the sun hit, turning the Yard and their classrooms into a moving jewelry display. Everywhere you looked, someone’s accessories were stealing the show, and honestly, you couldn’t help but ask, “Where’d you get that from?” because it was that good.

Well, yes!

Fall semester might be ending, but the looks are still living rent-free in our heads as we look at the posts and stories thinking, “Dang..why didn’t I think of that?”

Howard students didn’t just dress for the weather or the occasion — they dressed for the moment, for the memory, and for the culture. If there’s one thing this year has proved, it’s that Bison fashion isn’t about trends, it’s about legacy. The Yard will always be our runway, and trust — we’ll be watching for what walks through next year.