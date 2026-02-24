From Barbie to Backlash: What’s Happening with Nicki Minaj? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Howard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being labeled the “Queen of Rap” since her debut album Pink Friday, Nicki Minaj has proven herself as a staple in the rap industry. She took over the 2010s with her Barbie-like persona and songs such as “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Roman’s Revenge,” and her iconic verse on Ye’s “Monster.”

With 15 years dedicated to the industry, Minaj has become not only a staple in hip-hop culture but a role model inspiring many to follow their dreams and embrace their individuality. However, Minaj has recently faced criticism for reposting and supporting content associated with President Trump and his supporters. Minaj has not formally announced a political affiliation, but her recent reposts and public statements have fueled ongoing debate among fans and critics.

At Howard University in Washington D.C., students added their personal perspective.

Sophomore Albert Bailey III describes Minaj as a beacon for female rappers in hip-hop.

“I would say Nicki Minaj was a beacon. She helped a lot of people with her music and people to feel inspired by her.” Bailey said.

Minaj is no stranger to controversy. From “rap beefs” with rappers such as Remy Ma, Lil Kim, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B, to supporting the toxic behavior of her fans, Barbz, who would send death threats and dox people’s personal information on the internet during Twitter stan wars.

In February 2024, tensions escalated when Grammy-Award winner Megan Thee Stallion released her song “Hiss,” prompting an Instagram Live response from Minaj, who would later release her diss track “Big Foot.”

Nicki Minaj to Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live:



“Bullet fragment foot b*tch… you bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” pic.twitter.com/ydSqYMXfD4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024

The situation intensified online with some Barbz doxxing the address of Megan’s mother’s gravesite, leading Megan to hire security for the site.

Freshman Kiana Harrison explained that how she once separated the art from the artist, that perspective changed over time.

“I was putting the artist and the art separate but then when I found out about her marriage to this registered sex offender, I was like ‘oh that’s not.’” Harrison said.

Minaj has mentioned President Trump multiple times throughout the years. In her 2016 song “Black Barbies,” which is a remix of Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” Minaj said:

“Island girl Donald Trump want me go home.” Minaj, who is a Trinidadian immigrant, said in a 2018 Facebook post how she immigrated to the United States without documentation at 5 years old.

In late 2025, Minaj began showing public support for Trump, reposting a slideshow from The White House’s official TikTok page set to her song “Va Va Vroom.” The video referenced closing the border, low gas prices, deportation, and world peace.

She later reposted videos of Vice President JD Vance and appeared in content alongside Trump, Republican podcaster Katie Miller, and content widely viewed as right-wing on X.

In an interview with Erika Kirk, Minaj said she had the utmost respect for President Trump and described him as a source of hope for Americans and role model for young men.

Minaj also told boys to “just be boys.” The comment sparked additional backlash online.

“For boys be boys. It’s nothing wrong with being a boy. How powerful is that? Boys will be boys and there’s nothing wrong with that.” Minaj says.

Comments underneath the interview across various platforms were largely negative, with viewers saying Minaj appeared to be reading from a script and speculating that the moment would be parodied by SNL. Others recalled comments previously made by conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, arguing Minaj was not a good role model for Black girls.

@tmz Nicki Minaj is a fan of Charlie Kirk, as she made clear at a TPUSA sit-down with Erika Kirk this weekend … but the slain right-wing activist was not such a fan of hers 👀👀👀 🎥: YouTube/Charlie Kirk ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

Reactions to Minaj aligning with Trump continued to be mixed. In December 2025, a petition circulated online for Minaj to be deported back to Trinidad, citing disagreement with her recent actions.

On Jan. 28, 2026, Minaj supported Trump at the Trump Accounts Summit and declared herself as his “number one fan.” Minaj would say on X that she received the Gold Trump card that would grant her residency.

Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅

Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.

Thanks to the petition. 📋

I wouldn’t have done it without you.

Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment



Gold Trump card free of charge pic.twitter.com/jc1vIxx6pz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2026

White House officials responded to Minaj’s post and said the card was a “memento” and not a legal visa document.

Some TikTok users created edits and compilations of old interviews of Minaj captioning it “I miss the old Nicki” or “rip old Nicki Minaj.”

Some fans expressed that they could no longer support her due to her support for Trump. Critics argue that his policies disproportionately impact minorities, including the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, which make up a significant part of Minaj’s fanbase.

Let’s talk culture. Let’s talk loyalty. Let’s talk values.



Nicki Minaj switched values, loyalties, & communities, linking arms with MAGA & Turning Point USA while abandoning the Black & queer fans who built her legacy. Shame on her. #ByeGirl

🎥 (IG) iamnikkifree #DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/YmschKMlyr — TizzyWoman 🗽 ☮️ ~ Keep moving forward (@tizzywoman) December 22, 2025

Despite the backlash, many Barbz continue to defend Minaj online. Critics often described the fanbase as highly intense, especially during political debates.

Graduating Senior, Christian Isaiah Doresey-McQueen thinks Minaj aligning herself with President Trump is a political grifting technique.

“In the 2010s liberalism, democraticism was very much on the rise. Right now we’re definitely seeing a really big rise in conservatism, Project 2025, Donald Trump,” he said. “So I think it’s a politically grifting thing. I don’t really believe she believes all that…she’s doing it for the wow factor.” Doresey-McQueen said.

As someone who grew up listening to Minaj and even dressed up as her for Halloween as a kid, am I disappointed in her actions? Yes, am I surprised she’s gone this far? No.

Minaj has presented herself as an unapologetic person for a decade, she has been involved in controversies long before her political alignment.

From publicly defending individuals accused of having misconduct involving minors to having harmful imagery in her videos, critics argue that Minaj has displayed a pattern of behavior that has repeatedly sparked backlash.

Some critics argue that Minaj has gradually damaged her public image over the years. The difference now is that much of her 2010 audience has grown up and is no longer made up of children but of adults who are attentive to public statements and political affiliations.

Will she ever be truly cancelled? Absolutely not. However, the level of cultural dominance she once held may never fully return.