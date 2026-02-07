Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Shaira Dela Peña from Unsplash
For the Girls: 10 Galentine’s Day Activities to Do with Your Friends

You don’t have to spend Valentine’s Day alone. Galentine’s Day is all about celebrating friendship, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and hanging out with the people who always have your back. Whether you are planning a cozy night or a chill afternoon in, these ideas are perfect for making memories with your favorite people. 

Trust me, your friends will thank you. 

1. PowerPoint night 

Yes, really! Have each friend make a short, silly presentation. You could rank your favorite snacks, go through celebrity crushes or even make up fake awards for each other.

It’s chaotic, ridiculous and guaranteed to get everyone laughing. 

2. DIY brunch 

breakfast food table of pancakes and toast
Photo by Rachel Park from Unsplash

Whip up pancakes, waffles, fruit, and juice. Throw on a fun playlist, and if you are feeling extra, match your outfits. It’s casual, cute, and doesn’t have to cost a lot, but somehow still feels fancy. 

3. Baking together 

baking ingredients
Photo by Calum Lewis from Unsplash

Pick a recipe everyone can help with, like cookies, cupcakes, or another fun dessert. You get tasty treats and a bonding experience at the same time.

My friends and I are actually taking it to the next level this year and doing a challenge where one of us can’t see, one can’t hear and one can’t talk while we bake. It’s messy, chaotic, absolutely hilarious, and a guaranteed night to remember. 

4. Craft night

woman crocheting
Photo by Miriam Alonso from Pexels

Paint, make vision boards, or decorate tote bags. You don’t need to be an artist to have fun, and everyone walks away with a little keepsake. It’s one of those nights where you end up laughing more than you thought you would. 

5. Mini photo shoot 

Disposable camera
Photo by baby abbas from Unsplash

Pick a cute spot: your dorm, living room, or a scenic place nearby, and snap photos together. Phones work just fine. You’ll have fun, look ridiculous at times, and end up with memories you’ll actually want to scroll back through later. 

6. Explore a DC museum or local event 

Turn Galentine’s Day into a mini outing by visiting one of DC’s many free museums. Walking through an exhibit together is an easy way to spend quality time without spending much money. 

If you want something more structured, there are also Galentine’s themed events around the city, like ERG’s Galentine’s Zumba class, which costs $7 and offers a fun, high-energy way to celebrate with friends. Tickets are selling fast, so plan ahead if this sounds like your vibe. 

7. Playlist swap and chill 

airpods and phone on laptop
Photo by Behar Zenuni from Unsplash

Have each friend share a few of their favorite songs and play them for the group. It’s a fun way to discover new music, talk about why you love your picks, and just vibe together. 

Bonus points if someone throws in a totally wild throwback song, it might even spark a mini dance party. 

8. DC wellness or beauty outing 

Girl doing Yoga
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

Galentine’s Day can also be about taking care of yourselves together. DC and nearby areas host wellness and beauty-focused events that feel social, but still relaxing. 

One example is a Galentine’s themed Hair Skin Mimosa event in Silver Spring that includes beauty demos and activities. Tickets are about $12, and there is a two-for-one deal if you are bringing a friend. Tickets are limited, so grab them early if this is your plan. 

9. Friendship love letters 

fountain pen on a letter
Alvaro Serrano

Take a few minutes to write short notes to your friends about why you appreciate them. Nothing over the top, just genuine little messages your friends will actually save and smile at later. 

10. Indoor picnic 

picnic spread with fruit
Photo by ???? ???????? from Pexels

Spread a blanket on the floor, make some finger foods, and have a cozy indoor picnic. It’s the perfect way to stay warm, snack together, and just enjoy each other’s company without braving the cold. 

Readers can also check local event listings for additional Galentine’s themed activities happening around the city. For more options, you can visit Eventbrite DC Galentine’s or this site for more Galentine’s events to see what’s happening near you. 

Galentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate your friends and make memories that last way longer than Valentine’s chocolates. At the end of the day, Galentine’s Day is about the people who really matter and, honestly, sometimes they are better than any date you could have.

