Black, Queer, and Proud: Howard’s Lavender Reception Celebrates 10 Years

On Oct. 22, 2025, Howard University’s Office of Intercultural Affairs and LGBTQ+ Resource Center hosted their 10th annual Lavender Reception — a ceremony that honors the visibility, awareness, and brilliance of Howard University’s LGBTQIA+ students, alumni, faculty, and allies.

AJ King, director of the resource center, shared the reason behind Lavender for the event stating, “[Lavender] is a combination of the pink triangle gay men were forced to wear in concentration camps and the black triangle designated for lesbians as political prisoners. It is a visible reminder of the LGBTQIA+ community resilience, solidarity and pride.”

While embracing the lavender color of the event, Howard students shared that the event was important to them.

“When I first came to Lavender Reception, I thought it was for a specific organization and just for gay students to come together and have a good time during homecoming.” Arianna Hogans, a sophomore, remarked. “But then I learned that alumni come here and donate funding to support organizations on campus, which I thought was really cool.”

Freshman Jermaine Hayden shared, “The Lavender Reception is really awesome. Being in a room with other Black queer people just really exudes aura. It exudes power. It exudes energy.”

Along with celebrating identity and community, the Lavender Reception also awarded $1,000 scholarships to students who embody leadership, resilience, and advocacy within the LGBTQIA+ community. Funded by alumni, the scholarship serves as a reminder that queer students at Howard are not just visible— they are supported, invested in, and championed by those who came before them.

Noa Jordan, a senior recipient, recognized the support the center provides.

“When I walked into the center, it was just super cozy, and I saw it as a second home,” Jordan said. “It gave me a space where I could eat by myself or mingle with friends. They have all these different features designed to help students— whatever you can think of, they have it there for us.”

While many people around the world may not have the chance to openly embrace their identity— and often live in fear of coming out— freshman and scholarship recipient Leilani Anderson shared that being out and proud means something.

“I think regardless of your sexuality or how you identify, just love who you love,” Anderson said. “It’s nobody’s business but yours— even if you are out or not. Who you love is up to you, and no one should have a say in that. Learn to embrace who you are.”

The Lavender Reception not only celebrated and awarded faculty and students, but it also featured a special performance by actor, filmmaker, and songwriter, Jussie Smollett, known for his role as Jamal Lyon, on FOX’s music drama Empire.

Arial Carmichael, a freshman, was excited about the appearance. “Seeing him on stage and what he talked about made me feel like I was the only girl in the room. It was an amazing experience seeing him so happy and proud.”

As the night came to an end, the Lavender Reception served as more than a ceremony— it was a reminder that queer students do not just exist on campus, they belong here. By creating space for joy, affirmation, and community, Howard continues to show that identity is not something to hide, but something to celebrate.

“You can not live your life as a lie, so be you,” Hayden urged.