101 Years and 101 Reasons To Love Howard Homecoming

There’s something about Howard that always feels like home—like a place where you can finally be yourself and feel seen.

As we celebrated 101 years of Howard Homecoming the week of Oct. 19, we asked students what they loved most about the Mecca. From the Yard to the classrooms and from California to Boston, here’s 101 reasons to love Howard University.

Community & Connection

“The community at Howard is my favorite thing — I’ve met people who’ve become like family.” — Amali Johnson, Freshman, Health Science Major, Teaneck, NJ

“Howard’s community feels like a family reunion every day.” — Jordan W., Junior, Political Science Major, Chicago, IL

“The people make this place special. There’s always someone uplifting you.” — Anya Upshur, Junior, English Creative Writing Major, VA

“I love how supportive and tight-knit the community is here — it truly feels like home.” — Kennedy Houston, Junior, Marketing Major

“Even when I’m far from home, Howard still feels like home.” — Alexis Smith, Senior, African American Studies Major, Louisiana

“Howard’s culture feels like one big family reunion.” — Lexis Smith, Senior, African American Studies Major, Louisiana

“The friendships I’ve made here are for life.” — Rayna Aaron, Sophomore, Psychology Major, Criminology Minor, San Dimas, CA

“Howard’s community is the reason I stay grounded. Everyone wants to see each other win.” — Nia Howard, Sophomore, English Major, Communications Minor, Atlanta, GA

“You can find your people anywhere here — everyone has a group that feels like home.” — Miazha Smith, Psychology Major, Lancaster, PA

“There’s a person for you everywhere at Howard. No matter who you are, you belong somewhere.” — Jenai Whittaker, Junior, Biology Major, Chemistry Minor, Tampa, FL

“The community feels like family — even the professors care like aunties and uncles.” — Brielle Marques, Musical Theatre Major, Bedminster, NJ

“Howard’s community helps you find your purpose. It’s family and fuel all in one.” — Stacy Uzowuru, Junior, English Major, Legal Communications Minor, Houston, TX by way of Lagos, Nigeria

“Howard’s sense of community is unmatched. It’s a big family of dreamers.” — Antoine Smith, Freshman, Political Science Major, Charleston, WV by way of Atlanta, GA

“I can walk outside and always find a friend — the sense of connection here is real.” — Stephanie James, Freshman, Business Management Major, Boston, MA

“It’s the people for me — this place gives you a village.” — Reginald Burke Jr., Junior, Public Relations Major, Sports Administration Minor, PG County, MD

“Howard’s community gives you people who become your chosen family.” — Allah Everett, Junior, History Major, Seattle, WA

“Being surrounded by people who care about you and your dreams — that’s what makes Howard special.” — Shelby Hopson, Junior, Biology Major, Chemistry Minor, Memphis, TN

“The community here keeps me going. I’ve made lifelong friends who feel like siblings.” — Josh Caraway, Senior, Art and Design Major, Maryland

“Howard’s community feels like home, even when I’m miles away from mine.” — Helena Sears, Junior, Criminology Major

“The community care here is real — people truly look out for one another.” — Lael Ingram, Sophomore, Public Relations Major, Classical Civilization Minor, Cincinnati, OH

Culture & Creativity

“Everyone’s outfits on the Yard — especially during Homecoming — are top tier. Everyone pops off.” — Malaika Hallo, Sophomore, Biology Major

“I love the culture here. Everyone’s just authentically themselves — everyone’s the main character.” — Madison White

“The Yard is a runway — it’s fashion, expression, and confidence all in one.” — Allison Randolph, Sophomore, Chemistry & Spanish Major, Cypress, TX

“The creativity on this campus is unmatched. Everyone has their own lane, and everyone shines.” — Angelina Spellen, Sophomore, Nursing Major, Columbia, MD

“Howard gives you the freedom to be exactly who you are — and everyone celebrates it.” — Sydney Miller, Sophomore, Biology Major

“Howard students express themselves through fashion like nowhere else. The style here has its own soul.” — Brianna Wells, Business Management Major, Hanover, MD

“You can show up however you want — fancy, casual, or in four-inch heels — and nobody bats an eye.” — Laumar Bropleh, Architecture Major, Montgomery County, MD

“Howard celebrates artistry — it’s not just about being smart, it’s about being expressive.” — S’Mya Hampton, Freshman, Biology Major, Polk County, FL

“The Black culture here is loud, proud, and beautiful. Everyone represents it in their own way.” — Cierra Raven, Sophomore, Biology Major, Houston, TX

“Everyone around you is doing something creative and impressive. You’re walking beside the next president or the next visionary.” — Stacy Uzowuru, Junior, English Major, Legal Communications Minor, Houston, TX by way of Lagos, Nigeria

“Creativity is a love language at Howard. Whether it’s music, art, or fashion, everyone’s creating something.” — Arabella Phillips, Junior, Computer Engineering Major, Mathematics Minor, Houston, TX

“The energy of the Yard — it’s like everyone’s a muse. The fits, the hair, the attitude — all of it.” — Callia Headley, Computer Science Major, Biology & Math Minor, Hyattsville, MD

“It’s so inspiring to see everyone doing their own thing — but together we create this bigger culture.” — Kai’Aylah Ward, Sophomore, Sociology Major, Legal Communications & Spanish Double Minor, Louisville, KY

“The diversity of Blackness here is so beautiful — different heritages, different styles, but the same pride.” — Skylar Clark, Freshman, Nursing Major, Detroit, MI

“I love the culture of Black excellence. Everyone wants everyone else to succeed — and look good doing it.” — Kiara Romain, Senior, Architecture & Design Studies Major, New York, NY

“The culture here is authentic. People are genuinely themselves, and that’s powerful.” — India Where, Sophomore, Computer Science Major, Bay Area, CA

“Howard culture is everyone from everywhere coming together — it’s our Blackness in motion.” — Lena Webb, Freshman, International Affairs Major, Washington, D.C.

“Howard is pure culture — the people, the music, the energy, the Yard.” — Leila Chambers, Freshman, Computer Science Major, Memphis, TN

“The culture and community are what make Howard the Mecca — it’s like nowhere else.” — Sita Keita, Sophomore, New York, NY

“Howard’s creativity is fearless — you can feel it in the way people move.” — Camdyen Tate, Sophomore, Photography Major, Houston, TX

Opportunity & Excellence

“Howard opens doors you didn’t even know existed.” — Gabrielle Whitfield, Sophomore, International Affairs Major, Spanish Minor, Oklahoma City, OK

“Howard gives you endless opportunities — internships, networks, and experiences that shape your future.” — Shayla Hopson, Freshman, Nursing Major, Pickerington, OH

“I love the connections I’ve made here — especially as a pre-law major in D.C. There are opportunities everywhere.” — Tia Gibbs, Sophomore, Criminology Major, Atlanta, GA

“You can’t beat the Howard network — alumni really look out for you.” — Gerald Williams, Computer Science Major, Maryland

“I’ve already had opportunities I never thought I’d have this early in my career.” — Jaiden Welliford, Junior, Marketing Major, Springfield, OH

“Howard prepared me for the real world — the School of Business really builds leaders.” — Alissa Kean, Sophomore, Finance Major, Political Science Minor, Joplin, MO

“The opportunities Howard gives are unmatched — from classes to internships to global experiences.” — Neema Mapson, Freshman, Film & Television Production Major, Atlanta, GA

“I’ve had professors open doors for me that changed everything.” — Shailyn Roshell, Sophomore, Political Science Major

“Howard teaches you how to advocate for yourself and take up space. That’s an education beyond books.” — Izukanne Iweanoge, Junior, Biology Major, Chemistry Minor, Washington, D.C.

“Howard’s reputation alone opens doors — people want to work with you just because you’re from the Mecca.” — Samuel Alves, Senior, Mechanical Engineering Major, Florida

“The Africana curriculum changed the way I see the world. Howard educates you to think critically and deeply.” — Kyndall Winston, Sophomore, African American Studies Major, Secondary Education Minor, Houston, TX

“I’ve had opportunities here that I couldn’t have found anywhere else — Howard’s legacy follows you.” — Allah Everett, Junior, History Major, Seattle, WA

“The Howard grind is real — everyone’s hustling, creating, and elevating.” — Ivy Kyalo, Sophomore, Biology Major, Chemistry Minor, New Jersey

“The connections I’ve made here are priceless. Networking feels natural when everyone’s driven.” — Darcy Dean, Sophomore, Finance Major, Jacksonville, NC

“Howard’s name carries weight. It opens doors and gives you confidence to walk through them.” — Tia Gadson, Freshman, Business Management Major, Teaneck, NJ

“Through Howard, I landed an internship at Reddit — the support here helped me get there.” — Trinity St. Ann, Junior, Computer Science Major, Japanese Minor, Texas

“The education here is Afrocentric, innovative, and rooted in legacy — that’s the real advantage.” — Jehu King, Freshman, Political Science & Economics Double Major, Jacksonville, FL

“Howard’s legacy pushes you — you want to live up to the greatness that came before you.” — Anthony Vaughn, Junior, Finance Major, Flint, MI

“It’s inspiring to see everyone striving for excellence — it makes you work harder too.” — Kiara Romain, Senior, Architecture & Design Studies Major, New York, NY

“The professors and mentors here don’t just teach — they invest in you.” — Brielle Marques, Musical Theatre Major, Bedminster, NJ



Expression & Identity

“At Howard, you can truly be yourself without toning down your Blackness.” — Sydney Miller, Sophomore, Biology Major

“Howard gave me space to finally be myself — unapologetically and creatively.” — Michael Tiller, Junior, Health Science Major, Chemistry Minor, Columbus, OH

“Being here taught me that Blackness is not a monolith — everyone’s story is different, and all are valid.” — Mateo Lewis, Sophomore, Political Science Major, Denver, CO

“Howard lets you express yourself freely — no judgment, just appreciation.” — Gabrielle Watlington, Freshman, Chemical Engineering Major, Business Administration Minor, Philadelphia, PA

“I can show up as my full self here. Howard celebrates individuality.” — Anaya Nosakhere, Sophomore, Film & Television Production Major, Fort Lauderdale, FL

“Everyone’s unapologetically themselves — and that energy is contagious.” — Nia Palmer, Senior, Animation & Interactive Media Major, Harlem, NY

“The diversity within Blackness here is beautiful — people from everywhere coming together with pride.” — Nicholas Reece, Chemical Engineering Major, Kingston, Jamaica

“I love how everyone brings their full selves — their accents, their culture, their story — to campus.” — Josiah Smith, Sophomore, Broadcast Journalism Major, Louisiana

“Howard is where I learned to love every part of who I am.” — Sanrenity Davis, Sophomore, Biology Major, Chicago, IL

“This is the most I’ve ever felt like I belong. Everyone is so authentic here.” — Brycen Bracy, Junior, Film & TV Major, Little Rock, AR

“I feel so seen here — no one asks you to shrink yourself.” — Sita Keita, Sophomore, New York, NY

“Howard taught me confidence. I don’t need to explain myself — just exist.” — Harrison Brown, Sophomore, Sports Management Major, Bay Area, CA

“Here, you can define yourself on your own terms — through your work, your fashion, your voice.” — Madison White

“Being surrounded by so many different kinds of Black people expanded my idea of what Blackness can look like.” — Skylar Clark, Freshman, Nursing Major, Detroit, MI

“Howard is the safest space to be free — to be bold, to be you.” — Angelina Spellen, Sophomore, Nursing Major, Columbia, MD

“At Howard, everyone’s story adds to the bigger picture of Black excellence.” — Ziharri Evans, Sophomore, Psychology Major, New York, NY

“You learn so much about yourself just by being here — it’s transformative.” — Josiah Smith, Sophomore, Broadcast Journalism Major, Louisiana

“Howard celebrates difference. You don’t have to fit a mold to belong.” — Kai’Aylah Ward, Sophomore, Sociology Major, Legal Communications & Spanish Double Minor, Louisville, KY

“Here, you’re reminded every day that your identity is powerful.” — Anthony Vaughn, Junior, Finance Major, Flint, MI

“You can be creative, outspoken, quiet, spiritual, weird — and still be embraced. That’s Howard.” — Gabrielle Watlington, Freshman, Chemical Engineering Major, Business Administration Minor, Philadelphia, PA

Homecoming, Campus Life, & Legacy

Original photo by Faith Harper

“Homecoming at Howard is a love letter to us — it’s the heartbeat of the Mecca.” — Mikayla Jones, Freshman, Political Science Major, Memphis, TN

“The Yard during Homecoming feels like magic — you can feel the history in the air.” — Tiana Cole, Senior, Psychology Major, Brooklyn, NY

“Homecoming is a family reunion for the culture.” — Jordan W., Junior, Political Science Major, Chicago, IL

“It’s the way everyone comes together — alumni, students, families — it’s like a living legacy.” — Lael Ingram, Sophomore, Public Relations Major, Classical Civilization Minor, Cincinnati, OH

“Seeing alumni come back reminds me that Howard is forever — once a Bison, always a Bison.” — Antoine Smith, Freshman, Political Science Major, Charleston, WV by way of Atlanta, GA

“Homecoming makes you realize how big this family is — generations of Black excellence all in one place.” — Cierra Raven, Sophomore, Biology Major, Houston, TX

“The Yard during Homecoming? Pure joy. There’s nothing like it.” — Lena Webb, Freshman, International Affairs Major, Washington, D.C.

“It’s the music, the food, the laughter — that’s what makes Howard feel alive.” — Leila Chambers, Freshman, Computer Science Major, Memphis, TN

“I love how people from everywhere come together — it’s like a world of Black joy in one space.” — Zoe Williams, Sophomore, Political Science Major, Maryland

“Homecoming makes you proud — it reminds you that you’re part of something historic.” — Reginald Burke Jr., Junior, Public Relations Major, Sports Administration Minor, PG County, MD

“Howard’s legacy runs deep. You feel it in every celebration, every success.” — Brycen Bracy, Junior, Film & TV Major, Little Rock, AR

“Howard isn’t just a school — it’s a movement that keeps growing.” — Tia Gadson, Freshman, Business Management Major, Teaneck, NJ

“There’s a pride that comes with saying you go to Howard — it’s something people feel, not just hear.” — Kiara Romain, Senior, Architecture & Design Studies Major, New York, NY

“I love the energy — there’s always something happening on the Yard.” — Mateo Lewis, Sophomore, Political Science Major, Denver, CO

“The campus is full of life — music, laughter, fashion — every day feels like a celebration.” — Angelina Spellen, Sophomore, Nursing Major, Columbia, MD

“Even on a regular weekday, the Yard feels like culture in motion.” — Sydney Miller, Sophomore, Biology Major

“Howard’s pride runs deep — every student carries the legacy forward.” — Nia Palmer, Senior, Animation & Interactive Media Major, Harlem, NY

“There’s a confidence that comes from being here — we walk with purpose.” — Anthony Vaughn, Junior, Finance Major, Flint, MI

“Howard feels like the blueprint for Black excellence.” — Kyndall Winston, Sophomore, African American Studies Major, Secondary Education Minor, Houston, TX

“The legacy here is alive — every new class adds to it.” — Gabrielle Whitfield, Sophomore, International Affairs Major, Spanish Minor, Oklahoma City, OK

“Howard will always be home. No matter where we go, this is where the story begins.” — Amali Johnson, Freshman, Health Science Major, Teaneck, NJ



“Howard is home.” It is the energy that brings people back year after year and the sense of belonging that stays with you long after you leave. Celebrating 101 years of Homecoming reminds the community how rare and special that feeling is, and why the Mecca will always call them back.