Dance is by far one of my favorite hobbies and it has been for as long as I can remember! It is a form of artistry that never fails to make me feel energized and empowered. There are several benefits of practicing the sport, with these being some of the most significant:

Improved Coordination

Dance routines and combinations often include precise footwork paired with various arm and leg movements. Since you also typically synchronize dance movements with music, all of this is executed with specific timing in mind, therefore strengthening your coordination.

Strengthened Memory

Learning choreography requires memorizing an order of movements. The process of doing so (which is done by practicing said movements over and over) undoubtedly helps enhance retention!

Increased Confidence

Dancing often encourages people to break out of their comfort zones. To make your skills look as good as possible, it is necessary to be sharp, expressive, and passionate in order to convince your audience that you love performing the choreography in question (even though this should be the case anyways!).

Cardiovascular Health

Dance involves a lot of continuous movement, which in turn raises your heart rate. With this being said, dance allows your stamina to build up over time, and therefore is an ideal way to improve cardiovascular health!

Emotional Expression

If you don’t necessarily have a way with words, consider dancing if you feel an urge to release any repressed emotions. Depending on the pacing of your movements and even the nature of the choreography itself, you can make dancing a particularly cathartic experience.