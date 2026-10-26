Why is European Skincare So Much Better Than the US?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the summer, one of the things I heard was a must do in Paris was to go to their pharmacies. Apart from the fact that buying French products from France is actually cheaper than buying them in the US, and the workers are experts in cosmetics, the ingredients are also much better.

The FDA (Federal Drug Association) has banned around 11 ingredients, including Chloroform, Mercury Compounds, and Chlorides. This includes pretty much anything that is known to have carcinogens, which causes cancer, and hurts extreme sensitive skin. The European Union (EU), has banned over 1,700 ingredients. Some of these ingredients include Hydroquinone, which they are concerned can cause skin discoloration and potential carcinogenic effects, Synthetic Fragrances, Unrefined Mineral Oils, and certain parabens. The EU also requires all cosmetics to clearly label and identify all ingredients in their products.

Just because the EU bans more ingredients in their cosmetics, it doesn’t mean that those products are necessarily better. It just means that ingredients that could be potentially harmful are not in it. It’s important to do your own research and pick which products are best for you and your concerns. The skin is your largest organ, and it’s important to be diligent, protective and aware of what goes on it.

If this makes you concerned, don’t worry! There are US based companies that follow the EU cosmetic lists and go above and beyond: Beecee is one of them. Beecee, a US based skincare company that launched earlier this year, has decided to not use over 3,300 ingredients over concerns about safety. To be used in a Beecee product, the ingredients must pass 23 health and safety endpoints. Every ingredient is clearly listed, and is tested independently by a third-party to make sure it actually works. Beecee cares about what goes into their products, but most importantly cares about what goes on your skin.