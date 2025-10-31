Why Dressing Up For Class Makes Me Feel Good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In college, it’s easy to roll out of bed, throw on a sweatshirt, and head straight to class. I used to do it all the time, especially for early morning lectures or difficult study days. But recently, I’ve noticed that when I take a few extra minutes to actually dress up for class, I feel more energized throughout the day and overall happier.

For me, dressing up isn’t about impressing anyone else. It’s about how it makes me feel. “Dressing up” doesn’t have to mean wearing something uncomfortable or formal. It just means being intentional and looking presentable. Picking out an outfit I like, doing my hair, or even just putting on jeans instead of sweatpants has become a small act of self-care. It’s a reminder that I’m taking the day seriously, and I feel like I’ve accomplished something before I even leave my dorm.

Earlier in the semester, I learned about this idea of “enclothed cognition”, which states that what we wear can influence how we think and feel. I have found this to be true. When I walk into class feeling put-together, I participate more, pay better attention, and carry myself with more confidence. This is particularly useful on days where I am giving a presentation or have an important meeting.

Ultimately, dressing up for class makes me feel good because it helps me start the day with purpose. It’s a simple way to express myself, and remind myself that even on stressful days, I’m in control of my appearance and attitude.