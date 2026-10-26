What Makes Beecee Clean Beauty? A Look at Its Ingredient Standards

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Beecee, one of the newest beauty brands on the market, prides itself on its clean standards and ingredient lists. But what does clean beauty mean, how is this brand different, and what makes it stand out? Here’s a rundown of everything to know about how Beecee chooses, sources and tests its ingredients, so you know it’s legit clean beauty.

Clean beauty tends to refer to cosmetics and skincare products made without ingredients that are linked to health or environmental harm. The aim is that the product is free of “harmful” ingredients or chemicals for both the product user and the environment.

A deep dive into Beecee’s website helped me answer my questions about the brand’s standards and what sets it apart. First, the company uses both clinical and consumer studies on its products before releasing them, helping ensure that each formulation is evaluated for performance, safety, and overall consumer experience. Second, the brand goes above and beyond with its safety testing, using independent third parties to verify its findings. Its ingredients must also pass 23 health and safety endpoints, standards that go beyond what the FDA requires. Additionally, Beecee holds certifications and affiliations with organizations and programs including the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), Leaping Bunny, and How2Recycle, further demonstrating its commitment to responsible sourcing, cruelty-free practices, and more sustainable packaging.

The brand’s founder, Gregg Renfrew, is no newbie in the industry, having been the previous founder of the brand Beautycounter. In 2013, Renfrew’s company worked to curate The Never List®, an index of over 3,000 questionable and potentially harmful chemicals that has become an industry standard reference for prohibited ingredients.

On Beecee’s website, it was easy to find product ingredient lists, which contain impressively few elements. By being transparent about exactly what goes into its products, the company demonstrates its commitment to clean beauty, thoughtful formulation, and research-backed ingredient selection.

An impressive, up and coming brand, Beecee holds true to its statements on clean beauty, while furthering the conversation about ingredient honesty and formulation.