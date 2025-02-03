The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the new year and semester, there comes a feeling of wanting to be more motivated and productive. However, I feel that it is exceptionally hard to complete this goal due to the cold weather. Here is how I plan to stay on top of living a more healthy and active lifestyle:

Waking up at the same time every day. Although most people’s schedules change from day-to-day, I think it will be effective to create a routine of waking up at the same time everyday. For instance, I plan to wake up at 8am because it gives me enough time to get ready and eat breakfast everyday. Additionally, I would be able to get some work done on days I have classes later in the day. Working out every other day. Specifically in the cold weather, I find it very difficult to motivate myself to go workout. Therefore, I think it is beneficial to say that I will workout every other day so I do not feel guilty if I cannot make time for it one day. Additionally, I am going to try to incorporate different workouts, such as spin classes, so that I do not get bored of what I am doing. Get ahead of work. With new classes, it is always a good idea to get a jump start on homework, even if it’s not due for a couple of days. A good way to do this is by taking some extra time either at night or on the weekend. By doing this, it will make the workload a lot less stressful during the week.

Throughout the semester, I think doing these three things will help me feel a lot better about myself. Although it will be hard to completely switch my routine, I think slowly progressing into these habits will be very beneficial.