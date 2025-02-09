Tips & Tricks for Creating Valentines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Whether you are celebrating with that special someone, friends, family, or yourself, creating valentines is the perfect excuse to spread love. After a few years in college, I’ve found myself celebrating this holiday primarily with my significant other, but Valentine’s Day is about more than just romantic love. I know I’m not alone in reminiscing about elementary school Valentine’s Days—spending hours meticulously making cards for all my classmates, decorating little mailboxes, and then running around the classroom exchanging valentines. I would then go home and continue the celebrations with my family eating a themed meal and exchanging small Valentine’s gifts.

This year, I’m determined to rekindle that festive Valentine’s Day spirit, and one of the best ways to do that is by creating valentines.

Valentine’s Day Letters

In today’s digital world, writing letters is a lost art, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to bring it back. Whether you’re writing to a significant other, a friend, or a family member, a heartfelt letter can make someone’s day. You can use a store-bought card or even simple lined paper—what matters is the thought behind it. Sometimes, I take this as an opportunity to practice my cursive, which adds a personal touch.

Beauty Appointments

Either as a Galentine’s Activity or in the spirit of self-love, treating yourself to a beauty appointment is in a way a “valentine.” My favorite idea? Valentine’s Day-themed nails! Any shade of pink, red, or even white with heart detailing is a fun way to get into the holiday spirit.

Flowers

Flowers are my favorite type of Valentine’s Day gift because their only purpose is to bring joy and beauty. Gifting flowers is a simple yet meaningful way to show someone you care—without expecting anything in return. If you buy flowers for yourself or for your roommates, it makes the dorm feel that much more festive and filled with love. Sticking to the Valentine’s color palette, pink, red, and white flowers are perfect for the occasion.

Festive Drinks

From grabbing a pink drink at Starbucks to hosting a Galentine’s-themed wine night, Valentine’s Day drinks are a creative twist on traditional festive treats. I’m especially excited to pick up a pink drink this week to celebrate!

HerCampus Holy Cross Candy Grams

Shameless self-plug: Don’t forget to grab a HerCampus Candy Gram! It’s another fun way to get into the Valentine’s Day spirit this year. :)

No matter what your plans are this Valentine’s Day, I hope these ideas help you feel the love. Happy Valentine’s Day! ❤️