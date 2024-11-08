Things I Do To Help Me When I’m Feeling Stressed 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Listen to music

Listening to music when I’m in a time of stress really helps me clear my mind. Putting some headphones on and just immersing yourself into the music really helps me to distract myself from whatever is bothering me at the moment. When I listen to music I feel like I enter a new world where it is only me and the songs which help calm me down and get back to a nice relaxing state. Listening to songs that make you happy will trick your brain into that mindset which helps relieve stress.

Go on a walk

I know a lot of people talk about one of the best ways to help not be stressed is to reconnect with nature. I love going on walks around campus whenever I need a break from whatever I’m doing and help clear my mind. Whatever choice of physical activity you choose has been proven to help when feeling stressed. Physical activity can help release endorphins and lower stress hormones.

Deep breathing exercises

Just simple breathing exercises can help a lot when in times of stress. One of my favorites is the 4-7-8 method. You inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7, exhale for 8 and this can quickly calm your mind and body. I feel like sometimes we forget to take deep long breaths throughout the day because we are so busy but it really is a great exercise to bring down your heart rate and calm yourself down.

Take a warm shower

Taking a warm shower can be very relaxing because it helps relax both your body and mind. Feeling the hot water on your skin can help your muscles relax by increasing blood flow to them which can help relieve muscle tension if that is what you’re struggling with. Also warm can help transition your mind from a “fight-or-flight” response to a more calming mindset.

Hang out with friends

Being around the people you love and care for is proven to also help in times of stress. You can go to your friends to help talk about your problems and stress to get another point of view on the subject. You can also hang out with friends to help distract yourself from what is stressing you out which can in turn help calm your mind and body.