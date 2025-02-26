The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the rise of influencers like Ash Trevino on TikTok, the “MomTok” community has been garnering more views. However, as some of these influencer moms step further into the spotlight, their true colors are beginning to show. What once was a wholesome space for sharing parenting experiences has now taken a troubling turn, with many creators blurring the lines between documenting their motherhood journeys and exploiting their children for content.

Instead of posting relatable moments and helpful parenting advice, many of these moms now prioritize engagement, often at the expense of their children’s privacy. This shift is concerning, especially considering how young many of these kids are. Some of these children are essentially growing up online, exposed to millions of strangers without any say in how their lives are being broadcast. While their parents may argue that they are simply sharing their experiences, the reality is that these children are being turned into content without their informed consent.

The dangers of oversharing children’s lives on the internet are well-documented, from privacy concerns to the potential for online predators. Yet, many of these influencer moms continue to post intimate details of their children’s lives, seemingly unaware—or unconcerned—about the long-term consequences. As “MomTok” grows, it raises important ethical questions: What are the true intentions of these content creator parents? Is there anything we can do to prevent and protect these children from being exploited?