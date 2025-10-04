The Pure Joy of Service

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Monday, I had my first visit to Aspire at Seven Hills, (a day program for adults with intellectual disabilities) which is a site I am volunteering at through SPUD here at Holy Cross. I have done a lot of volunteer work with people with disabilities as well as other populations, and all of these experiences have brought a smile to my face. This experience was no different. When the other volunteers and I arrived, we went to various activities whether it was fitness, art, cooking, or science. I was in fitness, and I played kickball with the individuals and later did workouts. I became close with one woman, Shannon, who I sang Wicked karaoke with after knowing her for about 15 minutes. Throughout the next hour and a half, I ran into a few old friends that attend this program whom I know from Best Buddies and other volunteer programs in Worcester. It was like catching up with old friends, and it brought a smile to my face. Multiple people told me they “liked me” and were laughing with me over different things.

When the other volunteers and I drove home, we were hysterically laughing telling the stories of our morning at Aspire. We all had different experiences with different people, but they all brought us together in laughter and in joy in the purest form. I wasn’t going there to serve them or make their program better. My intentions were to make friends with people, and I believe that happened, and I look forward to fostering these friendships throughout the year.

On Wednesday, I volunteered at the Worcester Public Library in an English as a Second Language class, teaching immigrants from all different backgrounds English. This was a wonderful experience, as just within 2 hours I was learning about so many different cultures and stories, while helping improve these individuals’ English skills. Volunteering and service like this truly is a highlight of my life. I love getting to know people, and opportunities like this introduce me to people I would have never otherwise known. In all my experiences, I not only leave with a smile on my face, but I become more educated, aware, patient, and a better person from these moments that fill me with joy.