This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Every once in a while when we’re bored of the same old stuff and my dad is out on some work trip my mom, sister, and I throw ourselves a girls night! The routine looks a little like this: we pick out a movie to watch, order our favorite takeout, dress comfy, buy ice cream for dessert, and hunker down for a night in. It’s a familiar ritual, and one I hold very dear to my heart because it isn’t often that we can just escape from the hecticness of life and relax. Now that I’m away at college, it isn’t often that I get to experience a girls night like this and I find myself longing for a night that I’m not out on some adventure with my friends or sitting in the library trying to do what feels like four hundred assignments at once. It’s times like these that I find myself in deep need of a girls night.

Luckily for me, I’m not alone. Girls nights are not uncommon within my friend group or on campus. Just this past week I attended the Holy Cross HerCampus girls night with my friends and got the chance to unwind, do some crafts, have some snacks and just chat and catch up with my friends away from the craziness of the dining hall or the quiet of the library. It reminded me just how much I need nights like these. Outside of the club I find myself staying in on some Fridays and just watching a movie and eating snacks with my friends because sometimes that’s all you feel like doing. We’ve gone into Worcester for dinners, or gone to sporting events, or gone shopping, or done nothing at all and those nights have honestly been some of the most fun on campus. I think a lot of what people expect college to be is a time to go out and have fun and meet new people at parties, and I love those nights so much, but I think we need to value taking care of ourselves and just spending quality time with the girls closest to us more. That’s when I feel most comfortable and at home here on campus and I know that so many girls can relate.