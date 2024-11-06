Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but that shouldn’t be our excuse for practicing gratitude.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

As Thanksgiving break approaches, I thought I would take some time to express the importance of showing gratitude.

Every single day, I make it a mission to show gratitude to people in my life.

Whether this be through a nice note or an act of service, showing gratitude is a goal of mine that remains consistent throughout life’s chaos.

College students, in general, experience a lot of heavy stressors that are different from high school. Good grades, the right trajectory for a career, a balanced social life, etc. These are a few of the many pressing stressors that you and I both face.

However, I encourage you to take some time to write down the things you are grateful for. There are super cheap gratitude journals out there on Amazon. However, thinking about them when you first wake up or telling people right before you go to sleep are a few of the many ways we can include gratitude in our lives.

Did you tell someone you are grateful for them today?

Here’s your sign.