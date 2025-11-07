Taking Some Steps Away from School Stress

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I find myself bored, with extra energy, or too much to think about, I love to take a walk outside. Whether joined with friends or on my own, these walks through the neighborhood behind campus are the perfect break in my day.

When we first arrived on campus in August, my walks were warm and sunny. The excitement of the new year was palpable and my friends and I went for a stroll almost every day. As the weeks dragged on, the weather shifted, but these walks remain a highlight of my week. Now, I have to bundle up a bit more, but that doesn’t stop me from getting outside!

Walking with friends, we chat about our days – the highs, the lows, and the in-betweens. It is the perfect way to take some time to really catch up. On my own, I am able to think. I often call my mom, grandma, or friends that I haven’t spoken to in a while. If not chatting, I listen to music and decompress. With the stress of academics, these walks can provide the perfect outlet for me to step away from my books and embrace a fun form of movement.

The area behind campus is perfect for these strolls. There is a beautiful golf course not too far away and the loop there and back provides a great walk with lots of pretty views. I wholeheartedly recommend to all students to grab a friend – or go on your own – and take some steps outside and away from the stress of school!