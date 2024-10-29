This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In college, it can be immensely difficult to take care of yourself. The comfort and norms of home have now escaped and you don’t necessarily have easy access to anything and everything you may need at the moment.

Here are some proactive steps you can take to always make sure you are in good health:

Have a medicine basket. It is so important to have easy access to medication in times of need. I have a thermometer, painkiller of choice, Mucinex, Midol, and tension headache medication. These are specific to my needs. They can look different or the same for yourself. Explore supplements: Every morning I take a variety of supplements to take extra good care of my health. You can start simple with a women’s multivitamin and then build from there. I take a women’s health supplement, magnesium pill, and blood builder. You don’t need an MD for this, just some basic research. Mental health is just as important as physical health. Always be sure that your mind is clear. Having a clean space, taking time to call loved ones, or even just showering to reset are my go-to’s.

Unfortunately, our resources in college may not be as plentiful as those in our homes, so it is important to take steps to always ensure you are in good health and spirits.