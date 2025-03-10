Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Life

Sunny Days are on the Horizon

Mia Simpson
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

When I visited Holy Cross for the first time, it was during the summer. Everything was so bright and lively, the green ivy covering the old brick buildings, the pink and purple flowers in full bloom, and the vibrant green grass that covered the campus. It felt warm, alive, and welcoming. But now, in February, all I see is a big white blanket of snow. The vibrant colors that once covered campus are now hidden beneath layers of snow.

Lately, my friends from home have been posting pictures by the lake tanning and in swimsuits. They are down south so their weather rarely reaches below 40 degrees. Whenever they have free time they take advantage of the hot sun and high UV rays and lay out soaking it all in. Meanwhile, I walk across campus all bundled up in my thick long coat as the wind blows across my cheeks. It’s so weird to think that the friends you had back home are all stretched out across the East Coast all in different climates. 

This week was the first time in a while that the weather has not been very cold. It is giving me more hope as I am starting to feel hints of spring in the air as the snow melts and the grass becomes revealed. Even though I wish I could be tanning by the lake, I enjoy the changes that each season brings here at Holy Cross because when the sun does start to show, it makes you appreciate it a little more. 

Mia Simpson

Holy Cross '28

My name is Mia Simpson and I am currently a freshman at the College of Holy Cross. I originally grew up outside of Philadelphia in a small town called Radnor. My academic interests are mainly English and History. Later in life I am considering going into the field of business pursuing communications or marketing. One thing about me is that I absolutely love to be active and move my body. I love going to the gym, doing pilates, or just going on a run or walk. I found moving my body each day helps clear my mind and help me feel refreshed for the rest of the day. This is something essential I incorporate each day. Another activity I enjoy doing is cooking and baking. I love finding recipes online and making them for my family and friends. I will always put on music while I make the recipe to make it even more enjoyable. I decided to join Her Campus because I have always loved expressing my emotions and feelings through writing. Learning that I am able to express them in an artistic and structured way really spoke to me on a personal level because now I can publish my writing for other people to see. I also love the sense of community it creates due to the various group meetings filled with fun activities throughout the year and the supportive online community. I hope that by joining Her Campus I will learn more about myself through my writing as well as learning new writing techniques to improve my overall writing. I also hope I can express myself through my writing portions so people can learn more about me and my personal feelings and beliefs. I hope by expressing my true self and interests it will inspire others to try out some of my interests for themselves.