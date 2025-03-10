Sunny Days are on the Horizon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

When I visited Holy Cross for the first time, it was during the summer. Everything was so bright and lively, the green ivy covering the old brick buildings, the pink and purple flowers in full bloom, and the vibrant green grass that covered the campus. It felt warm, alive, and welcoming. But now, in February, all I see is a big white blanket of snow. The vibrant colors that once covered campus are now hidden beneath layers of snow.

Lately, my friends from home have been posting pictures by the lake tanning and in swimsuits. They are down south so their weather rarely reaches below 40 degrees. Whenever they have free time they take advantage of the hot sun and high UV rays and lay out soaking it all in. Meanwhile, I walk across campus all bundled up in my thick long coat as the wind blows across my cheeks. It’s so weird to think that the friends you had back home are all stretched out across the East Coast all in different climates.

This week was the first time in a while that the weather has not been very cold. It is giving me more hope as I am starting to feel hints of spring in the air as the snow melts and the grass becomes revealed. Even though I wish I could be tanning by the lake, I enjoy the changes that each season brings here at Holy Cross because when the sun does start to show, it makes you appreciate it a little more.