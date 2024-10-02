This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Have you ever heard of a Sunday reset? Do you want to take part in this cleansing routine but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry I’m here to help! It is very easy to lay in bed all day on Sunday but here are three quick things you can do to get you ready for the week.

Do your laundry

Laundry can be a daunting task especially if you live on a college campus. I have found that doing your laundry first can get the most demanding tasks out of the way.

Tidy up your Room

If you clean your room each week you will never be overwhelmed with a mess so bad you don’t know where to start. I clean my room every Sunday and by doing it every week I never spend more than 15 minutes cleaning up. I take out the trash, make my bed, and clean off my desk. This quick task helps you start the week off in a clean environment.

Take an everything shower

Last but certainly not least, take a long warm shower. Do everything in this shower; wash your hair, exfoliate, shave, and whatever makes you feel clean and like your best self. This step doesn’t just end with the shower though. After the shower do a face mask, style your hair, and do your skincare. Leave yourself time at the end of Sunday to really get yourself on the right track.

I’m the first to know completing tasks like these on a Sunday is difficult. However, I have found I have had my most productive and successful weeks when I have implemented a Sunday reset. By putting the work in on Sunday you are ensuring you enter the week with your best foot forward.