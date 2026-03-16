Spring Has Sprung

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Worcester Weather,” as I like to call the brutal two months of January and February – when temperatures are in the negatives or lower, blizzards are happening every other week, and the sky is gray ninety percent of the time – finally seems to be nearing its end. Coming back from a nice relaxing spring break, I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at my weather app to see that Worcester was gonna be sixty degrees and sunny on Monday and Tuesday. When I woke up Monday morning, it was time to break out the short sleeve shirts and jeans, an outfit I have not been able to wear since early October.

Stepping outside of my dorm, I could already feel that the vibes were going to be great as I felt the warmth of the sun on my skin. My friends and I made sure to take full advantage of this nice weather, by first, eating outside for lunch and to complete homework. While we were not the most productive, it was so nice not to be “trapped” in Dinand for the first time in months. Next, although I was unable to participate in this, my friends went on a very long walk around campus and on College Street. My friend Caroline told me she thinks she walked at least five miles, which proves that the sunlight is also great for motivation.

But sadly, New England can never be nice for a long period of time. I am sitting in the fishbowl of Dinand hearing the rain come pouring down above. However, rain is another determining factor that spring is indeed here!