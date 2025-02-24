This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Spring break is approaching at Holy Cross, and for many freshmen, this is their first time not traveling with their family. It’s a strange feeling knowing that just last year you were packing your bags and boarding a plane with your siblings and parents. Now, instead, you might be traveling with friends, going home, or staying on campus.

This year, my friends and I are embracing this new change and are all traveling to Sarasota, Florida. So far, it has been a new and exciting experience to be in total control of buying my own plane ticket, and even deciding on the place we want to vacation. For so many years of my life, I was always told by my parents where we were going and all I would have to do is pack my bags with the checklist my mom made for us. Now, I am not only picking where I want to go, but also planning and preparing for it as well.

For those who are heading home for break, do not feel like you are missing out on vacationing somewhere with your friends. Instead, take this as a reminder to enjoy your time being home with your family. You never know what next year brings and this may be your last year of going home for break.

One thing I have learned being a freshman at college is that you have to be okay with change even if it is not always easy and embrace it instead! Even though spring break will be different this year, I know it will still be special in its own way.