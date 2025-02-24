Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Spring break is approaching at Holy Cross, and for many freshmen, this is their first time not traveling with their family. It’s a strange feeling knowing that just last year you were packing your bags and boarding a plane with your siblings and parents. Now, instead, you might be traveling with friends, going home, or staying on campus.

This year, my friends and I are embracing this new change and are all traveling to Sarasota, Florida. So far, it has been a new and exciting experience to be in total control of buying my own plane ticket, and even deciding on the place we want to vacation. For so many years of my life, I was always told by my parents where we were going and all I would have to do is pack my bags with the checklist my mom made for us. Now, I am not only picking where I want to go, but also planning and preparing for it as well. 

For those who are heading home for break, do not feel like you are missing out on vacationing somewhere with your friends. Instead, take this as a reminder to enjoy your time being home with your family. You never know what next year brings and this may be your last year of going home for break. 

One thing I have learned being a freshman at college is that you have to be okay with change even if it is not always easy and embrace it instead! Even though spring break will be different this year, I know it will still be special in its own way.

Mia Simpson

Holy Cross '28

My name is Mia Simpson and I am currently a freshman at the College of Holy Cross. I originally grew up outside of Philadelphia in a small town called Radnor. My academic interests are mainly English and History. Later in life I am considering going into the field of business pursuing communications or marketing. One thing about me is that I absolutely love to be active and move my body. I love going to the gym, doing pilates, or just going on a run or walk. I found moving my body each day helps clear my mind and help me feel refreshed for the rest of the day. This is something essential I incorporate each day. Another activity I enjoy doing is cooking and baking. I love finding recipes online and making them for my family and friends. I will always put on music while I make the recipe to make it even more enjoyable. I decided to join Her Campus because I have always loved expressing my emotions and feelings through writing. Learning that I am able to express them in an artistic and structured way really spoke to me on a personal level because now I can publish my writing for other people to see. I also love the sense of community it creates due to the various group meetings filled with fun activities throughout the year and the supportive online community. I hope that by joining Her Campus I will learn more about myself through my writing as well as learning new writing techniques to improve my overall writing. I also hope I can express myself through my writing portions so people can learn more about me and my personal feelings and beliefs. I hope by expressing my true self and interests it will inspire others to try out some of my interests for themselves.