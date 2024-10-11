So You’ve Heard of Moo Deng – Now Say Hello to Biscuits the Seal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By now, you’ve likely come to recognize Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo that has gained the world’s collective love and admiration. A mixture of sweet and sassy, the little hippo has become a relatable inspiration for people on the internet. From biting people on the knee to jumping around in happiness, Moo Deng is no doubt hilarious and adorable, but it might be reaching the time when she should share the spotlight with the new bombshell who’s entered the villa: Biscuits the Seal.

Biscuits the Seal currently lives at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMRS). She was admitted to the facility after being found separated from her mom and other seals at the Royal Vancouver Yaught Club. She was underweight when found, but is now being reported as making great strides in her recovery. Biscuits is one of the cutest baby animals I’ve seen (and believe me, I LOVE looking at pictures of any and all little critters), and is unique and quirky in her special way. She is best known for being spotted in her upright seated position (which is quite a bizarre look for a seal). Biscuits has the biggest, most soulful eyes that could melt even the hardest of hearts. Personally, her backstory only makes me fall more in love with her and makes her journey all the more uplifting!

If you want to see more pictures or adorable videos of Biscuits or cute sea otters and other seals, I encourage you to look up VAMMARS on TikTok (@vammrs) to show your support for both the gorgeous pup and the rescue society.

