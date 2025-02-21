Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sunday February 9th was the 2025 Super Bowl. Usually this night is spent at my house with my friends and family. My mom will buy all sorts of food for the night like wings, buffalo chicken dip, tomato pie and all sorts of desserts. This night is always so fun and special because my friends and family come together under one roof to hangout and watch the game. Already going into college I knew I would have to miss out on family events like this because I am too far away to participate. 

As I became new to this campus as a freshman, I started to miss aspects of my hometown, Radnor, Pennsylvania. It felt so different being up in Massachusetts and seeing people wear shirts with the Bruins or Patriots. I felt so out of place for the first time and could not do much to fit in.

I realized to heal my longing for home I could watch the Phillies and Eagles and cheer them on from my college dorm. This brought a piece of home to this campus and made me feel more at peace.

As many know this Super Bowl was the Eagles against the Chiefs. I was so excited especially since I was following the Eagles all throughout their season. The game ended with the final score being 40-22 with the Eagles winning. This win was so exciting, but also sentimental because I was so far away from the team and its city.

After the game, I went on social media and saw Eagles fans going wild and crazy such as famously climbing on the street poles or dancing in the middle of the streets while the Eagles fight song plays in the background. I lie in my bed thinking about how crazy the game was, but most importantly, how I missed celebrating their win with my friends and family back home. I hope in a few years, when I am back in Philly they will win and I can reminisce on the time back in college when I was not able to celebrate. 

