Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
hair accessories on a white background
hair accessories on a white background
Photo by element5digital from Unsplash
Holy Cross | Wellness

Self Care When Things Get Busy

Katie McCabe Student Contributor, College of the Holy Cross
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While this time of year at Holy Cross is my favorite – the leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and it isn’t shockingly cold yet – it is also the time where the semester really starts to ramp up. Nights in the library have seemed to be getting later and later, and I find myself unable to find a moment to breathe while balancing my homework load, extracurriculars, and socializing. 

In the midst of such a busy time in life, what I have found is that self care is so important to succeeding in all of those areas. In order to truly be a balanced person and have successful and joyful days (and weeks), taking your wellbeing into consideration is paramount. 

A major way I like to practice self care is treating myself. When I have a long afternoon ahead in the library, for example, I like to treat myself to my favorite iced coffee. On a Sunday where the work seems to pile up and I am busy getting ready for the week ahead, decompressing and getting ice cream or a snack with my friends at Cool Beans always lets me blow off some steam and have fun. 

Additionally, treating yourself doesn’t have to be sweets or coffee – it could even mean putting your laptop away and reading a book or tucking into bed a touch earlier than usual. Letting your brain and body rest is a form of treating yourself when our days seem to be filled with going, going, going, nonstop. Sleep is one of the best forms of self care, and something I have grown to really appreciate since being at college. The homework can (usually) wait till the morning – go get shut eye! 

To this end of resting my brain and body, I love to find time during the day – while it is still gorgeous out – to get outside. Some nice vitamin D on a sunny day, a long walk, or even stepping outside of the library to call/FaceTime a loved one or friend are all forms of self care that are grounded in taking a break. Something I also love is making your daily routine more fun while getting outside – while the weather permits, I love taking my lunch outside, walking outdoors instead of the treadmill, and hanging out with friends by the beautiful flowers and grass on the Hill.

Katie McCabe

Holy Cross '28

Hi! My name is Katie McCabe and I am a sophomore at the College of the Holy Cross. I am from Bethesda, MD. In my free time I love to bake, read, write, hang out with friends, and travel.