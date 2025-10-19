Self Care When Things Get Busy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While this time of year at Holy Cross is my favorite – the leaves are changing, the air is getting crisp, and it isn’t shockingly cold yet – it is also the time where the semester really starts to ramp up. Nights in the library have seemed to be getting later and later, and I find myself unable to find a moment to breathe while balancing my homework load, extracurriculars, and socializing.

In the midst of such a busy time in life, what I have found is that self care is so important to succeeding in all of those areas. In order to truly be a balanced person and have successful and joyful days (and weeks), taking your wellbeing into consideration is paramount.

A major way I like to practice self care is treating myself. When I have a long afternoon ahead in the library, for example, I like to treat myself to my favorite iced coffee. On a Sunday where the work seems to pile up and I am busy getting ready for the week ahead, decompressing and getting ice cream or a snack with my friends at Cool Beans always lets me blow off some steam and have fun.

Additionally, treating yourself doesn’t have to be sweets or coffee – it could even mean putting your laptop away and reading a book or tucking into bed a touch earlier than usual. Letting your brain and body rest is a form of treating yourself when our days seem to be filled with going, going, going, nonstop. Sleep is one of the best forms of self care, and something I have grown to really appreciate since being at college. The homework can (usually) wait till the morning – go get shut eye!

To this end of resting my brain and body, I love to find time during the day – while it is still gorgeous out – to get outside. Some nice vitamin D on a sunny day, a long walk, or even stepping outside of the library to call/FaceTime a loved one or friend are all forms of self care that are grounded in taking a break. Something I also love is making your daily routine more fun while getting outside – while the weather permits, I love taking my lunch outside, walking outdoors instead of the treadmill, and hanging out with friends by the beautiful flowers and grass on the Hill.