Seasonal Depression? No, seasonal happiness.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In an area like Worcester, Massachusetts it is completely normal to be experiencing seasonal depression with early sunsets and a high workload. Minimal sunlight and stress is a perfect equation to feel seasonal depression.



However, as we college students have an incredibly long winter break, I am hoping to encourage seasonal happiness. This means finding joy in all that the holiday season has to offer us.



Being proactive about maximizing sunlight time, making a nice cup of hot chocolate, or turning on your favorite holiday movie are a few ways that I find it useful to increase my holiday spirits.

The early sunsets don’t always have to make us sad.



I encourage you to make that extra effort to make this season feel full of happiness for you and all those around you.