Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman in winter clothing is sitting outside in the snow
woman in winter clothing is sitting outside in the snow
Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels
Life

Seasonal Depression? No, seasonal happiness.

Gabriella Lee
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In an area like Worcester, Massachusetts it is completely normal to be experiencing seasonal depression with early sunsets and a high workload. Minimal sunlight and stress is a perfect equation to feel seasonal depression.


However, as we college students have an incredibly long winter break, I am hoping to encourage seasonal happiness. This means finding joy in all that the holiday season has to offer us.


Being proactive about maximizing sunlight time, making a nice cup of hot chocolate, or turning on your favorite holiday movie are a few ways that I find it useful to increase my holiday spirits. 

The early sunsets don’t always have to make us sad.


I encourage you to make that extra effort to make this season feel full of happiness for you and all those around you.

Gabriella Lee

Holy Cross '28

Hi! My name is Gabriella (Ella) Lee and I am a freshman from Larchmont, NY which is a suburb of New York City. I am passionate about female empowerment and am a big advocate for mental health. I love attending concerts and trying new restaurants every new place I go. I am a coxswain on the men's rowing team. Back home, I have two younger brothers and a golden retriever named Bowie.