Over fall break, I felt that I was able to reconnect with nature (literally) for the first time in a while.

Throughout the plight of midterms, I was not able to be outside nearly as much as I typically am. In the summer, I am fortunate enough to spend a majority of my time outside either down the shore or in the wooded areas around my house. I have always been a person who thrives by being outside and getting fresh air, but I found that I was not prioritizing it during the past couple of weeks.

However, when I was back home for break I found myself gravitating back towards wanting to spend more time in nature. Although the weather is turning colder, I still was able to enjoy getting walks in and just sitting outside to get fresh air.

Just those simple actions made me automatically feel better and more rejuvenated.

It allows me to realize that when I am on campus that I should be also prioritizing being outdoors more while the weather still permits me to. The simple action of just sitting outside can make you feel so much better, which is often overlooked. Since fall breaks are mainly over and everybody is now returning to campus, I urge you to take advantage of nice days and to prioritize spending time outdoors.