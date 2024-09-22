This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Now that I’m an upperclassman, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to live in an on-campus apartment this year! One of the perks of living in this new space is the fact that my roommates and I can make use of a full kitchen. The four of us have been taking advantage of this area by trying out various dinner recipes a few nights a week! Here are some of our go-to meals:

Homemade Pizza

Instead of making pizza dough from scratch, my roommates and I have been taking the easier route and using store-bought dough. This definitely makes the preparation process quicker, since all we need to do is add marinara sauce, cheese, and any toppings we desire to our pizza dough. We throw it in the oven to bake for about 15 minutes (or until the crust is golden brown) for the best results!

Tacos

If you want to cut back on spending too much money on Chipotle (guilty!), we have found that making your own tacos is a delicious alternative. The work mainly consists of preparing your taco filling on the stove and adding it to tortillas. Lettuce, onions, cheese, salsa, and guacamole are usually included in our lineup of add-ons!

Pasta with Meat Sauce

This is a simple and delicious option that also serves as a great leftover. Once your base of the meat sauce is cooked (we usually opt for ground turkey), add pasta sauce to the same pan, combine, and serve over your pasta of choice!

Pre-Seasoned Chicken

Perdue has boneless chicken breasts that are individually wrapped so you can cook the number of pieces you want, and refrigerate or freeze the rest to cook later. We found some at the grocery store that are pre-seasoned with an Italian blend, which have been a hit in our apartment!

Fried Rice

We have yet to try this recipe out, but this idea has been tossed around between my roommates and me! Fried rice is easy to customize with your favorite add-ins, can be made in one pan on the stove, and is full of flavor. Sounds convenient to me!

When my roommates and I set aside time to cook dinner, it’s usually a highlight of my day. Not only have we enjoyed eating some flavorful food, but spending time in the kitchen has served both as a means to unwind from the day and a great way for the four of us to bond. I can’t wait to see what recipes this year continues to bring!