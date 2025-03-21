This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

In college, so much pressure and hype surrounds spring break. You might hear stories from your parents, siblings, or friends about how fun theirs were when they went to the Dominican Republic or Florida with their best friends and feel like you need to do the same for your own spring break.

This is not the case, and for a lot of people this simply isn’t plausible. Last year, I did the whole tropical spring break trip with a friend. Although it was nice to get tan and spend some time in the sun after a harsh New England winter, I felt like I couldn’t completely relax and enjoy the break. We were constantly on the go, moving from one activity to another.

This year, I decided to stay home and spend some time to truly relax and unwind after midterms. There was no pressure placed on me, I didn’t have to follow an activity schedule, and I could do what I wanted when I wanted to. This might not seem so fun compared to all of the social media posts of classmates on the beach, travelling across Europe, or on a ski trip, but nothing truly compares to the feeling of having nothing to do.

If you didn’t do anything special over break, you are not the only one! And if you did go on a big vacation with friends over break, maybe next year you might want to do your own thing, and there is nothing wrong with that!