As the semester starts to wind down, and the holidays are just around the corner, life can become hectic. Recently, I have found myself getting stressed and being unable to balance important aspects of my life, such as academics, social life, and exercise. More importantly, I have saved no time to prioritize myself, such as taking the time to be alone and reset. This is why I am discussing the importance of prioritizing myself.
I would describe myself as in between a home body and activities person. However, I have found myself in recent years prioritizing my more social activities and not leaving the time to reset. The main reason for this is because I feel that I do not have the time to lay around and rot like I used to. My week to week consists of constant school work, extracurricular activities, fitting in a workout if time is applicable, and spending time with my friends. That being said, I find myself very tired and constantly longing for a break.
My goal is to try to fix this. One way to do this is using my Sundays as a rest and restart day. Normally, I leave all of my weekend homework for Sunday, meaning I have to head straight to the library when I wake up and stay there the entire day. Now, I want to be able to spread out my homework so I do not have to finish it all on Sunday. By doing this, I will be able to potentially fit in a workout, get to bed early, watch a TV show or movie, and take a long shower to start my week nice and refreshed.