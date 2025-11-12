This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester starts to wind down, and the holidays are just around the corner, life can become hectic. Recently, I have found myself getting stressed and being unable to balance important aspects of my life, such as academics, social life, and exercise. More importantly, I have saved no time to prioritize myself, such as taking the time to be alone and reset. This is why I am discussing the importance of prioritizing myself.

I would describe myself as in between a home body and activities person. However, I have found myself in recent years prioritizing my more social activities and not leaving the time to reset. The main reason for this is because I feel that I do not have the time to lay around and rot like I used to. My week to week consists of constant school work, extracurricular activities, fitting in a workout if time is applicable, and spending time with my friends. That being said, I find myself very tired and constantly longing for a break.

My goal is to try to fix this. One way to do this is using my Sundays as a rest and restart day. Normally, I leave all of my weekend homework for Sunday, meaning I have to head straight to the library when I wake up and stay there the entire day. Now, I want to be able to spread out my homework so I do not have to finish it all on Sunday. By doing this, I will be able to potentially fit in a workout, get to bed early, watch a TV show or movie, and take a long shower to start my week nice and refreshed.