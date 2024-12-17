Pre Finals Stress: Ways to Minimize and Avoid It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

With finals around the corner and end-of-the-semester stress ramping up, it is important to relax and find ways to mix some fun with your studying! Here are some simple suggestions that help you to destress and relax to prevent burnout during finals!

Changing Your Study Space

After studying for long periods of time, being in the same spot can get a bit boring. To help mix it up and make studying a bit more fun, try changing locations. If you work well with some background noise or people around you, try heading to a local cafe or coffee shop for a change in scenery. Some favorites in Worcester include NU Kitchen and Birch Tree.

Try a Workout Class

Workout classes are a great study break and can leave you feeling refreshed and with a clear mind. If you are looking for a low-impact workout try yoga or pilates. For something a little more fast-paced try a spin class, there are often multiple different ones offered each with their own music theme!

Set Goals

Setting goals for the amount of work that you want to get done over one period of time is a great way to manage the heavy workload and also prevent burnout. Try setting a time goal or deciding on a specific amount of work that you want to get done before taking a break. By taking a break and then coming back to another time or work period you are able to pace your work and give yourself a reward for finishing a specific goal.