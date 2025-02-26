The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every college student knows that the two weeks leading up to break are always the most packed and stressful. Knowing this I tried to start mentally preparing myself ahead of time. This week I went to the Joyce Contemplative Center (JCC) to refocus and reflect. The JCC is owned by Holy Cross and created to be a place where students, faculty, and staff can take time to slow down and appreciate life.

I was able to participate in meditation and yoga to take care of my body and mind. It was refreshing to be off campus, see a new view, and have a quality meal with my classmates. Getting off campus, making time for the gym and friends, and calling my family back home is the way I fill the cup I pour from. In the following weeks, when I spend most of my time studying and writing, I will make sure I carve out time for myself to decompress. I believe you cannot do your work to the best of your ability, unless your brain is organized and rested.

Ways you can practice self love is by spending time outside, exercising, finding things to do around campus with friends. Going to bed earlier, taking a long shower, and watching a show before bed can all be ways to show yourself some love. I am so happy I have been able to find time to practice self love, to prepare for the busy week ahead of me.