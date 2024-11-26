The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

Every woman was once a young girl. A young girl who was told she could do or be anything she wanted to be. Her possibilities were endless and nothing could stand in her way. A girl who would stand up to those who said she was not strong enough, not smart enough, that she was just a girl. A young girl who had curiosity in her mind, amazement in her eyes, and hope in her heart. Today, my heart hurts for those young girls.

The world woke up Wednesday morning to the announcement that Donald Trump had won the election and would be our next president. My only thought was to call my mom. I called my mom and we cried together. We cried not as mother and daughter, but as young girls who believed they could be anything they wanted to be.

November 6, 2024, will forever be remembered as a dark day in our nation’s history. People across the country mourned what could have been. A woman president who was empathetic and resilient. All day the only thought on my mind was my girls from camp. When Kamala Harris was announced as the new Democratic nominee excitement buzzed throughout camp, little girls with looks of awe realizing we could have a woman president. My only hope now is that these young girls, who have dreams of being anything they want to be, are not burdened by the history they have lived through. In their lifetime two women have lost to a far less qualified candidate for our nation’s most powerful seat.

I have had a difficult time wrapping my head around what has happened. It is disheartening to know that people voted for the highest elected position in our country and chose a man who has raped and assaulted women. A man who believes that climate change is not an imminent threat, that LGBTQ+ individuals should not be allowed to express themselves, and that women should not have a say over their bodies. I once again express that my heart hurts that young girls–and every other dreamer–will look at those who run our country and see people filled with hate. Hate for people who simply want to exist. I refuse to let that be the case, and neither will Kamala Harris.

In her concession speech, Kamala Harris addressed the nation, but she also addressed millions of young people across the country. She spoke words of resilience, purpose, and strength. Her words evoked power, urging people across the nation that, “the important thing is don’t ever give up. Don’t ever give up. Don’t ever stop trying to make the world a better place. You have power. You have power. And don’t you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before.” So yes, this may be a dark time, but as we continue to fight and use our voices to be heard, as Kamala says, we will shine bright like the stars against the dark sky.

So I plan to take this one step at a time. I am now choosing to see the moments of hope amidst the darkness. I will celebrate the seven states that voted to continue to have access to abortion. I will celebrate Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks, two women who will make history as the first time two black women who have served in the Senate simultaneously. I will celebrate Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender woman elected to Congress. I will celebrate Elissa Slotkin, Tammy Baldwin, and Jacky Rosen, three Democratic Senators who won their election despite their states’ voting blue. Women will continue to be heard throughout the political arena and we are not done fighting.