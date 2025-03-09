This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

On Friday February 28, 2025, classes come to a swift end. You gather your backpack and rush out of the building heading straight back to your dorm, break has arrived…. finally. After weeks of study sessions in the library, seeking out additional help during office hours, and attempting to balance extracurriculars and sports, you have made it to the finish line. Sunshine, fresh air, and unforgettable memories are on the horizon. It’s pure bliss; endless adventures and carefree days await. Your suitcase is packed as you look forward to a little rest and reset from the classroom.

Although the majority of students look to return home during break to catch up on sleep, indulge in their favorite home cooked meals, visit with family, and spend time with their furry friends, some students plan vacations. International travel is extremely popular for students during longer breaks such as Winter and Spring Break. This opportunity allows students to immerse themselves into different cultures, customs, and perspectives. Unique traditions, delicious local cuisine, and the experience of a changing landscape are just a few ways students can engage in overseas travel.

This year, I am traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico for 5 days, 4 nights alongside seven of my best friends from Holy Cross. Our plan is to spend the majority of our days soaking up the sun, basking in the 85 degree weather, enjoying fresh cuisine, snorkeling, as well as exploring the local businesses. I look forward to relaxing and rejuvenating before the final months of my first year of college.

After this excursion, I will return to my hometown in New Jersey and catch up with my friends and family. I look forward to driving my Honda Accord through scenic sections of my town, while blasting my favorite tunes. No trip home would be complete without stopping by my favorite pizza and bagel places!

This definitely feels like the best time for a break from the stresses of being a college student. As the weather gets warmer in Worcester (reaching 40 degrees!), the desire for spring and summer grows stronger. I’ve been extremely motivated these past few weeks to study hard and stay productive prior to this break. Let the final countdown begin. You got this!