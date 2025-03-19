The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Holy Cross chapter.

If you have been on TikTok recently, you have probably seen the debate about “New York City” Influencers. One girl’s video (@MartiniFeeny) went viral as she shared her opinion, saying she finds all of these influencers boring and basic. This caught the attention of big creators like @acquiredstyle, @justjazzzyidk, @povbrookewyatt, and more. Many of them fought back saying people are not forced to watch their videos. However, lots of people on TikTok argue that their “For You” pages are entirely flooded with this content, so they are automatically exposed to it.

This video is not the first controversy against influencers. There is an ongoing idea that influencers are trying to sell a lifestyle, but they would never have that life if it weren’t for the average people who view their videos. Many of them make “Day in the Life” videos, which aim to make it seem like they are self employed, but instead put out an unrealistic lifestyle.

On the other hand, there are millions of people who do genuinely enjoy these influencers’ content. For young girls, these videos can make them excited for the future and post-grad life, which a lot of people are often scared of. Although influencer lifestyles may be unrealistic, that doesn’t mean they aren’t enjoyable to watch.

Even though TikTok influencers like this have only existed for the past few years, content creators resembling them have existed for years. Bethany Mota, My Life as Eva, and Hannah Meloche all filmed YouTube videos of their lives, tips, and their favorite things. How are these influencers different from them?