Even though I am not studying abroad, I have still felt an urge to broaden my worldview this year, even if it is domestically. I considered my options for this upcoming spring break, and after some thought, I have decided to participate in a popular Holy Cross program: Spring Break Immersion (SBIP).

After some built-up anticipation about my site placement (students rank their preferred site “categories,” but the specific location they will travel to remains a mystery for a few months), I found out that I will be spending my upcoming spring break in Whitley City, KY to help build the foundation of a house.

I am going to be honest, I have never been too keen on the idea of “giving up” my spring break, which is typically viewed as a period of relaxation, to partake in some sort of labor over a several-day period. Wouldn’t most people rather spend their week lounging on a tropical beach, for example?

After hearing my roommate rave about her positive experience with SBIP last year, my mindset began to change. I started to realize that SBIP is so much more than completing a series of physical tasks. I will be creating lasting relationships with my fellow group members and the host community of Whitley City, recognizing cultural differences in the process and contributing to bridging that gap to the best of my ability.

In addition to this, I will be challenging myself in terms of adaptability. I am traveling to a new place on two flights (and a multi-hour drive after the fact) with people I don’t know very well. I also have no experience with construction-related work, so it’s safe to say that my spring break will consist of a lot of unfamiliarity. While that can be nerve-wracking, it’s also super exciting! No matter how the trip will pan out, it will be a story to tell. Most importantly however, is knowing that I will undoubtedly make a positive impact on a community during this hands-on experience is an invigorating feeling.

With all of this being said, I’m definitely looking forward to my SBIP experience. I’m sure it will be an unforgettable experience of self-growth, and I will walk away from it feeling fulfilled. Let’s see how it goes!